Super Bowl 2022: Busch Light Reveals Commercial With Surprising Superstar

The stage is set. The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI in a couple of weeks and brands are feverishly putting their final stamp of approval on the television spots for the big game. Busch Light has decided to roll out their advertisement early, sharing the thirty-second advertisement on Monday. With the help of jazz legend Kenny G, Busch Light revives their classic “Head for the Mountains” jingle, updating the 1979 tune for a modern age.

“More than 40 years ago, ‘it’s cold and it’s smooth, and it’s waiting for you’ launched Busch Light’s jingle into the hearts and minds of beer fans,” Daniel Blake, Group VP, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch said in a press release. “And when the time came to revive that iconic jingle, there was only one person smooth enough for the job, American jazz saxophonist, and one of the best-selling artists of all time, Kenny G. We can’t wait for Busch Light fans to see their favorite beer show up on one of the biggest days in sports.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/FqnSby7BKao

As a pair of hikers enjoy a Busch Light, Kenny G delivers a crisp rendition of the jingle and in the age of digital media, the spot’s sure to circulate quickly. You can see it in its entirety above.

“Busch Light is about smoothness and refreshment, and if you’re familiar with my work, it should be pretty clear why this partnership works so beautifully!” added Kenny G. “For this project, we tapped into the Busch Light archives and came up with a really energetic reprise of ‘Head for the Mountains.’ I’m excited for the fans to hear my sax on it, and hope they can enjoy the spot with a cold Busch Light in hand on game day!”