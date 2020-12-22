California Man Dressed as Santa Claus Rescued From Power Lines

✖

Days after he was personally vaccinated by American heartthrob Dr. Anthony Fauci, Santa Claus managed to fly himself straight into a powerline in the skies over Northern California. Monday afternoon, first responders were called to rescue a man dressed as the beloved holiday hero after accidentally getting himself tangled with powerlines in Rio Linda.

The man — who was unidentified by the Associated Press — was flying a powered parachute, and accidentally flew into the powerlines after taking off from a Rio Linda school, where he was spreading holiday cheer by delivering candy canes to the kiddos. In order to rescue the man, responders had to shut off power to approximately 200 customers in the neighborhood. The man walked away from the incident uninjured.

“It’s unfortunate, but we all need to remember that there’s still a lot of good out in the world, there are people doing good things and to look at the brightness of the holiday season,” Sacramento Metro Fire District spokesman Chris Vestal said.

“W/o a scratch & full of good cheer we made sure Old St. Nick will use his reindeer when he sees you later this year,” the fire department tweeted shortly after the incident.

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

Fauci's viral comments game over the weekend after addressing concerned children during a town hall interview hosted by CNN.

"Well I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried you'd all be upset," Fauci said during the event. "So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go."

Earlier this month, the infectious disease expert claimed the Christmas icon was immune to COVID-19.

"Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," Fauci told USA Today. "Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody."

Cover photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images