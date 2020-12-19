Dr. Fauci Says He Personally Vaccinated Santa Claus Against Covid-19 To Concerned Kids On CNN's Sesame Street Town Hall

✖

2020 has seen many adapting to ever-changing circumstances due to the coronavirus, and that includes holiday celebration. Traditional get-togethers are either happening in a very limited capacity or not at all due to the precautions being taken as the vaccine nears, but with Christmas around the corner, many children are wondering how all this affects Santa. This was one of the topics during a CNN Town Hall with Sesame Street, and after a few video questions played from concerned children, Dr. Anthony Fauci shared some news that will make their Christmas a little more normal this year.

Some of the questions were "how did Santa get the vaccine and is it safe for him to go in the house" and "how can Santa Claus safely give out presents with COVID-19 spreading everywhere? How can he do it? and "will Santa still be able to visit me in coronavirus season if he can't go to anyone's house or near his reindeer?"

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

"Well I have to say I took care of that for you because I was worried you'd all be upset," Fauci said. "So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go."

"He can come down the chimney. He can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about. Santa Claus is good to go," Fauci said.

You can watch the full video in the post above.

Now, this is merely a precaution for Santa, as according to Fauci's previous comments Santa actually has natural immunities to the virus. Better safe than sorry though, especially when so many are looking forward to seeing Santa's sleigh ride off into the sky this Christmas.

"Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," Fauci told USA Today. "Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody."

So, if you were worried about Santa missing out on this Christmas season, you can now rest easy.