People Are Betting on How Many People Will Be Arrested in Area 51 Raid

The infamous Area 51 Raid is just a few days away and as Vegas would have it, bets have opened up on how many people will end up being arrested in the event. Vegas oddsmakers have set the over/under on people being arrested at 8.5 with 5 to 1 odds of it actually happening. The same odds are in place for both the odds of someone illegally accessing Area 51 and Donald Trump tweeting about the military outfit this weekend. The bookie also lists the over/under on attendees at the replacement AlienStock at 10,500.

After a Facebook event went viral suggesting people raid the military outpost conspiracy theorists rave about, event organizers Matty Roberts and Frank DiMaggio organized AlienStock, a legitimate music festival taking place in Las Vegas on the same day. Vegas is nearly three hours southeast of Area 51.

The change comes after Roberts and DiMaggio were visited by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, making sure the duo wasn’t actually considering rushing the military installation with weaponry. “It was actually a little bit spooky, actually, multiple of them,” DiMaggio said of the visit. “It actually wasn’t that bad. They were just kind of making sure I wasn’t making pipe bombs in my living room and not actually planning on storming the frickin’ base.”

“Profits would be fun, but I don’t want to be seen as a profit-driven guy. I don’t care about the money aspect, I never intended for this to become a real thing,” Roberts added. “Now, I want to make it fun and I think just capitalizing on it and making a ton of money just ruins the idea of the grassroots idea of it.”

“I never foresaw this happening to me at all,” Roberts continued. “I have never done anything that has reached this scale of attention and it’s completely surreal and really cool.”

As of this writing, the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop Us All” event has 2.1 million “attendees” on Facebook with an additional 1.5m people that have labeled their interest in the event. The event’s official description reads, “We will all meet up in Rural Nevada and coordinate our parties. If we naruto [sic] run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images