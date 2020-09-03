Captain America and Preacher Star Dominic Cooper Suffers Hand Injury

✖

Dominic Cooper, who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and served as the series lead on AMC's adaptation of the cult-classic comic Preacher, has sustained an injury to his hand, the cause of whic is as yet unknown, and attracted the attention of British tabloid photographers while out in London. Picked up stateside by Just Jared, the site reports that Cooper recently came back from a trip with his girlfriend, Eternals star Gemma Chan, during which they visisted her Eternals co-star Richard Madden in Scotland. Cooper has been fairly visible during the pandemic, doing charity work and the like.

Of course, it's possible-bordering-on-likely that, like many other people, he sustained a minor injury while learning a new skill or trying to do something around the house because there were no professionals available to do it due to the pandemic. Recently, Thor: Ragnarok villain Cate Blanchett beat out more or less any story Cooper might have when she sustained a chainsaw injury to the head while working in her garden.

Besides his two memorable comic book roles, Cooper has been a consistent presence in TV and film for almost 20 years. In fact, his first feature film role was a minor part in From Hell, another comic book adaptation.

He became a much more recognizable figure after his role in Mamma Mia!, which was at that point the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. In the film, he was engaged to the character played by Amanda Seyfried. Their characters were married, and so he returned in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018. in between, he appeared in numerous TV series and films including Brief Interviews With Hideous Men, directed by The Office star John Krasinski; Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and Warcraft. On the TV side, you might recognize Cooper from appearances in Down to Earth, Band of Brothers, and Agent Carter.

At least part of Eternals will shoot in London, so get used to seeing "Howard Stark" around the area and try not to get suckered into set-spy photos that try to say becuase he's there, it obviously means Iron Man's dad will appear in the film. Chan will play Sersi and Madden will be Ikaris in a film that traces the destinies of 10 immortal beings who have helped shape Earth's history for millennia while hiding mostly in the shadows. The film is expected in theaters on February 12, 2021.