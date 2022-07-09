Carlos Santana Postpones Upcoming Concert Dates Following Medical Emergency

Iconic musician and guitarist Carlos Santana is postponing several of his upcoming concert dates, after he was hospitalized after passing out while onstage. The news was broken on late Friday night by Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management. Six shows in total, which are part of Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire's "Miraculous Supernatural 2022" Tour, were cancelled. The shows in question were initially set for July 8th in Noblesville, Indiana; July 9th in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12th in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15th in Dallas, Texas; and July 16th in Woodlands, Texas.

According to the statement (via Variety), the cancellation was "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's heath", after it was previously confirmed that Santana passed out due to "heat exhaustion and dehydration", and was ultimately transported to a hospital;.

"I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight's show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana," the statement reads. "And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas. Doctor's have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully."

The announcement reveals that all future shows on the "Miraculous Supernatural" Tour, beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, CA, are scheduled to continue as planned.

Santana's medical emergency occurred while at the Clarkston, Michigan stop on the tour, when he passed out after introducing his song "Joy", leading to medical staff administering first aid for around twenty minutes, as a black tarp was used to partially conceal him. Santana was reportedly later wheeled offstage, and was able to wave to fans as he did so.

This is not the latest incident of Santana's health affecting his live performances, after he cancelled eight dates of his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort in Casino in Las Vegas last December. According to a statement from his management at the time, the cancellation was to allow him to recover from "an unscheduled heart procedure."

