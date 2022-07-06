UPDATED: Carlos Santana Collapses During Concert, Rushed to Hospital for Medical Emergency

UPDATE: Carlos Santana's representatives have posted a statement after the musician was hospitalized, stating that the incident occurred due to "heat exhaustion and dehydration." The statement reads: "Rock Legend Caros Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre ... to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana's manager Michael Vironis tonight.

Unfortunately, Santana's show on July 6th in Burgettstown, PA, was also postponed, and there's been no details about when the concert will be rescheduled. However Santana himself took to Facebook to update his fans on his condition. The original story follows below.

Legendary musician Carlos Santana reportedly collapsed onstage during a Michigan concert on the night of Tuesday, July 5th. The news was originally broken in a tweet from Fox 2's Roop Raj, who shared a photo of medical personnel tending to Santana amid the emergency at the Pine Knob Music Theatre. Santana reportedly passed out after introducing his song "Joy", leading to medical staff administering first aid for around twenty minutes, as a black tarp was used to partially conceal him. Santana was reportedly later wheeled offstage, and was able to wave to fans as he did so. The show, which is part of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, was subsequently cancelled, with the venue telling attendees to pray for him amid the "severe medical emergency."

"Ladies and gentlemen as you can we see have a severe medical emergency," the venue staff reportedly announced to the audience. "Let's share our prayers … We need it right now … Please send your light and love to this man."

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

This is not the latest incident of Santana's health affecting his live performances, after he cancelled eight dates of his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort in Casino in Las Vegas last December. According to a statement from his management at the time, the cancellation was to allow him to recover from "an unscheduled heart procedure."

Born on July 20, 1947 in Autlan, Jalisco, Mexico, Santana rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s through his band of the same name. He is regarded by many to be one of the best modern guitarists of the modern era, both as a standalone artist and as a collaborator on various songs. Santana has won ten Grammys and three Latin Grammys, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

"Gravity and time are an illusion," Santana previously explained to GuitarWorld. "I'm only in the now. I'm only in the now, now, now, right now. And so I don't have any Igor telling me, excuse the expression, Some stupid shit that I don't need to accept. I have my light, my spirit and my soul and my heart saying, 'Go for it, it's just now!' Dive in into the unknown and unpredictability. I catch myself here and there once in a while in front of the mirror when I walk around and I see myself walking a little different and I go, 'Hey, hey, hey! Walk differently! Don't walk like a freaking old tired camel!' I scream at me. And then I'm like, 'Oh!' And then for the next three days I straighten up and walk differently. I command my energy to behave differently. You can actually do that: you can program yourself, your light, your spirit, your soul, your heart can tell your mind and your ego, 'Straighten up and fly right.'"