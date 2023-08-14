Monster Cereals' New Carmella Creeper a Hit With Fans

The caramel apple-flavored cereal is a hit with Monster Cereals fans.

By Adam Barnhardt

Now that the calendar reads August, the Monster Cereals have started to pop up wherever cereal is sold. This year, for the first time in quite a while, General Mills has added an entirely new monster to the line. Carmella Creeper, the line's latest mascot, serves as the face of a new Caramel Apple-flavored cereal; now that cereal fiends have been able to get their hands on it, the masses are applauding the cereal's addition to the line-up.

"Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party," the brand says of the character. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows." 

Carmella Creeper, and all the other Monster Cereals, should be available wherever the Monster Cereals are sold.

