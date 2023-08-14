Monster Cereals' New Carmella Creeper a Hit With Fans
The caramel apple-flavored cereal is a hit with Monster Cereals fans.
Now that the calendar reads August, the Monster Cereals have started to pop up wherever cereal is sold. This year, for the first time in quite a while, General Mills has added an entirely new monster to the line. Carmella Creeper, the line's latest mascot, serves as the face of a new Caramel Apple-flavored cereal; now that cereal fiends have been able to get their hands on it, the masses are applauding the cereal's addition to the line-up.
"Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party," the brand says of the character. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Really Good
🥣 Yo, that new Carmella Creeper cereal’s really good. 👍👍 https://t.co/FUfrDO9qua— New Better Jen (@JJJENNNNN) August 5, 2023
Slaps
That Carmella Creeper SLAPS!— Josh Nichols (@MintedNichols) August 12, 2023
Tastes Great
My first bowl of #CarmellaCreeper …tastes great!— VCreed Sabretooth (@EsotericCollect) August 13, 2023
I have been eating #monstercereals my whole life and collecting the merchandise for decades, hopefully we will see some merch of the new official monster#generalmills #booberry #countchocula #frankenberry #fruitbrute #yummymummy pic.twitter.com/TYDZ2oeXWR
Delicious
I bought the Count Chocula multi pack from Sam’s Club it comes w 4 types of cereal— venkatron.avax (🦧,🦍) 🔺 (@arvi_NDN) August 12, 2023
- Count Chocula- Classic
- Carmella Creeper- Delicious Caramel Apple
- Franken Berry
- Boo Berry
Haven’t tried the latter 2 but the first 2 are amazing
Don't Judge a Book
Well well well we have a new monster. Carmella Creeper and it is the GREENEST cereal I’ve ever seen. Aggressively green really, but it is delicious. I’m not usually a huge caramel guy, but it tastes better than it looks. pic.twitter.com/beoY6as0s9— Ron "The Rental King" Avis (@ronavis) August 13, 2023
Carmella Creeper, and all the other Monster Cereals, should be available wherever the Monster Cereals are sold.