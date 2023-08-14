Monster Cereals' New Carmella Creeper a Hit With Fans

Now that the calendar reads August, the Monster Cereals have started to pop up wherever cereal is sold. This year, for the first time in quite a while, General Mills has added an entirely new monster to the line. Carmella Creeper, the line's latest mascot, serves as the face of a new Caramel Apple-flavored cereal; now that cereal fiends have been able to get their hands on it, the masses are applauding the cereal's addition to the line-up.

"Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party," the brand says of the character. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters' haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows."

