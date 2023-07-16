General Mills’ Monster Cereals Already Spotted in Public

The calendar is only halfway through July and people are already celebrating Halloween. In addition to TikTok accounts around the world starting spooky season, General Mills’ most popular seasonal offering has already found its way to shelves. As seen on Twitter, some have started seeing the brand’s Monster Cereals pop up at big box stores. In the case of one tweeter, a combined four-pack of the cereals, including the brand new Carmella Creeper brand, was spotted at Sam’s Club.

The four-pack, according to @HorrorMovieBBQ, includes Carmella Creeper and the three main monsters: Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Frankenberry.

When General Mills revealed Carmella Creeper earlier this summer, they even dropped some lore with the character’s reveal. “Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party,” the brand says of the character. “Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters’ haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows.”

It has yet to be seen if General Mills is partnering with any other brands or artists with this year’s releases. Last year, Frute Brute returned for the first time in a decade thanks to a partnership with street artist KAWS.

“It’s been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” KAWS shared in a statement. “I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.”

“Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always excited to see them, we want to be sure that we’re able to offer something new and different with each release,” Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills, added. “KAWS’s love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season. We can’t wait for fans to find each box and experience the latest versions for themselves.”