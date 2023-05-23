Celebrate Your Love of Churros With Disney's New Ear Headband
There are Mickey and Minnie Mouse ear headbands for just about every Disney fandom, and now there's one for fans that prioritize the churro carts at Disney Parks above all else. The Minnie Mouse churro ear headband simulates chocolate-dipped churro shaped ears with sugar sprinkles and glaze. The whole thing is topped off with a glistening granulated sugar bow.
Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, this Minnie Mouse churro ear headband is now available online here at shopDIsney for $34.99. Note that you can get free shipping on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Helpfully, Disney points out that the headband is not edible, which is a mistake that many of you were likely to make. Admit it.
The full list of features is a follows:
- Minnie Mouse ear headband
- Churro-shaped ears with ''chocolate dipped'' frosting, ''sugar'' sprinkles and ''glaze''*
- Glittering ''granulated sugar'' bow*
- Metallic flecked fabric headband
- Non-slip velour interior
- One size fits most adults
- Polyester, exclusive of decoration
- Approx. 10'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 1 3/4'' D
On a related note, Disney recently launched a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collection that included an adorable Ewok headband designed by Ahsoka Tano herself – Ashley Eckstein. The collection also includes shirts, backpacks, coffee mugs, and more. You can find all of the details you need right here.