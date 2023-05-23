Celebrate Your Love of Churros With Disney's New Ear Headband

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are Mickey and Minnie Mouse ear headbands for just about every Disney fandom, and now there's one for fans that prioritize the churro carts at Disney Parks above all else. The Minnie Mouse churro ear headband simulates chocolate-dipped churro shaped ears with sugar sprinkles and glaze. The whole thing is topped off with a glistening granulated sugar bow.

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, this Minnie Mouse churro ear headband is now available online here at shopDIsney for $34.99. Note that you can get free shipping on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Helpfully, Disney points out that the headband is not edible, which is a mistake that many of you were likely to make. Admit it.

The full list of features is a follows:

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Churro-shaped ears with ''chocolate dipped'' frosting, ''sugar'' sprinkles and ''glaze''*

Glittering ''granulated sugar'' bow*

Metallic flecked fabric headband

Non-slip velour interior

One size fits most adults

Polyester, exclusive of decoration

Approx. 10'' H x 8 1/2'' W x 1 3/4'' D

On a related note, Disney recently launched a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collection that included an adorable Ewok headband designed by Ahsoka Tano herself – Ashley Eckstein. The collection also includes shirts, backpacks, coffee mugs, and more. You can find all of the details you need right here.