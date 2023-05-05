Disney Launches Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Collection

By Sean Fallon

psx-20230505-130604.jpg

Yesterday's Star Wars Day 2023 event was especially epic from a merch standpoint, with new LEGO sets, new action figures, and new Funko Pops among the drops. However, shopDisney really pulled out all of the stops with a huge lineup that included some really fun items. Unfortunately, the limited edition Cal Kestis lightsaber replica that everyone was clamoring for sold out, but many of the items that they launched in their awesome Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collection are still available – including Ashley Eckstein's adorable Ework ear headband ($44.99).  

You can browse through shopDisney's Star Wars Day offerings right here. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders $75 using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. We've highlighted some of our favorite items from the collection below. Beyond that, you'll find a gallery of images. 

Shop Star Wars at shopDisney
  • RSVLTS Star Wars Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Button Down Shirts – $72 / See at shopDisney
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Backpack by Herschel – $120 / See at shopDisney
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Zip Hoodie – $54.99 / See at shopDisney
  • Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho for Adults – $79.99 / See at shopDisney
  • Darth Vader Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99 / See at shopDisney
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Long Sleeve Top – $36.99 / See at shopDisney
  • Princess Leia and Wicket T-Shirt for Women – $36.99 / See at shopDisney

Though not part of the ROTJ 40th anniversary collection, we also loved the Star Wars Starbucks mugs that launched in the Been There Series. The three designs celebrate Mustafar, Corsucant, and Jakku. You can order them here for $24.99 each.

Starbucks Star Wars Mugs

star-wars-mugs.jpg
Ashley Eckstein Ewok Ear Headband

343761040-918848249381367-4411904917126825629-n.jpg
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Backpack

rotj-backpack.jpg
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Zip Hoodie

rotj-hoodie.jpg
Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho for Adults

princess-leia-poncho.jpg
Darth Vader Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Pin

rotj-pin.jpg
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Long Sleeve Top

rotj-long-sleeve-shirt.jpg
Princess Leia and Wicket T-Shirt for Women

rotj-princess-leia-shirt.jpg
