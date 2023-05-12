Disney Launches New Star Wars Holocron and Kyber Crystal Collectibles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Once only available at Disney Parks, a range of Star Wars Holocron and Kyber Crystal collectibles are now available online at shopDisney. The collection includes white, red, blue, and yellow Kyber Crystals that can be inserted inside the Jedi and Sith Holocrons to activate lights and sound effects. In other words, you'll need at least one of each at the very least, and all four crystals to maximize the fun because each crystal activates different effects.

You can order all of the Holocrons and Kyber Crystals here at shopDisney for $17.99 / $49.99. Keep in mind that Disney is running a sale that offers 20% off orders of $100, 25% off orders of $150, and free shipping on orders $75 using the code SAVEMORE at checkout through Sunday, May 14th.





Also note that the Kyber Crystals will work in some custom Lightsabers that have been built in the Disney Parks, but not on the ones sold at shopDisney. That said, shopDisney had a very busy Star Wars Day this past May 4th thanks to a ton of new releases that included a Cal Kestis lightsaber, LEGO sets, apparel, and more. Details about these new releases can be found right here.

Official details about the Holocron / Kyber Crystal combos can be found below.