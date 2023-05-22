Disney Speedstorm Reveals Steamboat Mickey Racer and Track

Disney Speedstorm already allows players to race as a wide variety of iconic Disney characters, but that number will be expanding in Season 2. Developer Gameloft has revealed that Steamboat Mickey will arrive "during a limited event." In addition to the racer, players can also expect to see a new track in the game based on the iconic short. Naturally, Steamboat Mickey will use a steering wheel similar to the one seen in the 1928 cartoon. Unfortunately, there's no information yet on when Season 2 or Steamboat Mickey will arrive, as of this writing.

A trailer showcasing Steamboat Mickey and his track can be found embedded below.

Steamboat Willie was the first animated short featuring Mickey Mouse. Over the last 95 years, Mickey's appearance in that short has been replicated in a number of different places, including in video games. In addition to this upcoming track in Disney Speedstorm, areas based on Steamboat Willie have appeared in games such as Epic Mickey and Kingdom Hearts II. Given the short's popularity and cultural impact, it's not surprising to see Steamboat Mickey's arrival in Disney Speedstorm, though some players have expressed their wish that Gameloft had focused instead on a completely different racer, since a version of Mickey is already available.

The first season of Disney Speedstorm is currently underway, and the game is available in early access on PlayStation platforms, Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Early access is granted by purchasing one of multiple Founder's Packs, which are available at different price points. Like Gameloft's Disney Dreamlight Valley, Speedstorm will eventually become a free-to-play title across all of its current platforms. Disney Dreamlight Valley has been in early access since last September; that will change at some point in 2023, but the length of time should give readers an idea how long it might take before Disney Speedstorm goes free-to-play. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

