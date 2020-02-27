Chipotle Launching New Queso Blanco Nationwide

Beginning Thursday, February 27, Chipotle Mexican Grill will be offering a new menu item: Queso Blanco. The new queso will replace the current queso offering on the Chipotle menu and comes after the revamped product was tested at 52 locations in three test markets last year. In keeping with Chipotle’s creed of fresh ingredients, Queso Blanco is made with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives and features Monterey Jack cheese made from dairy supplied by small and mid-size family farms in Wisconsin.

Queso Blanco marks the third new menu item to complete Chipotle’s “stage-gate process” that allows the company to test items, learn, listen to customer feedback, and iterate extensively before moving those items forward to national launch. According to Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt, the feedback on Queso Blanco exceeded expectations.

“Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso,” Brandt said in a press release. “Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission of Cultivating a Better World.”

The new Queso Blanco recipe features, in addition to aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers. The blend is described as creating smooth queso with “just the right amount of spicy kick.”

“Making delicious queso with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives is a tough project to take on,” Chipotle vice president Chef Nevielle Panthaky said in a previous press release. “We listened to our guests and worked tirelessly in our kitchens to make an even better tasting queso. We are proud to have created a delicious recipe for Queso Blanco that uses only high quality, real ingredients that you can pronounce and find in your own kitchens at home.”

Chipotle’s new Queso Blanco debuts nationwide Thursday, February 27.

Will you be trying Chipotle’s new Queso Blanco? Did you already have a chance to try it in one of the test markets? Will nothing ever replace guacamole for your Chipotle needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.