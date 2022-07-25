The Choco Taco Is No More

The world has gone through one unprecedented event after the next and the hits, they just keep on coming. Monday, news rapidly spread that Klondike has decided to pull Choco Tacos from distribution. The news was even confirmed by The Takeout, which called Unilever headquarters—the parent company behind Klondike—only to have one employee confirm that "The Choco Taco has been discontinued."

The ice cream-based dessert treat has been a long-time staple for many since its introduction in 1984, featuring ice cream and chocolate layered within a sweet taco shell, all before being dunked in more chocolate. As you might suspect, social media was quickly lit abuzz with Choco Taco cancellation talk, making the now-defunct treat a trending topic.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.