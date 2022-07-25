The Choco Taco Is No More
The world has gone through one unprecedented event after the next and the hits, they just keep on coming. Monday, news rapidly spread that Klondike has decided to pull Choco Tacos from distribution. The news was even confirmed by The Takeout, which called Unilever headquarters—the parent company behind Klondike—only to have one employee confirm that "The Choco Taco has been discontinued."
The ice cream-based dessert treat has been a long-time staple for many since its introduction in 1984, featuring ice cream and chocolate layered within a sweet taco shell, all before being dunked in more chocolate. As you might suspect, social media was quickly lit abuzz with Choco Taco cancellation talk, making the now-defunct treat a trending topic.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Not Okay
The choco taco apperently has been discontinued:( pic.twitter.com/UHoRBwXLFE— Ashen Mountain (@Mountainspass) July 23, 2022
Until We Meet Again
RIP
The Choco Taco is on the Mount Rushmore of American food, you cowards. How could you kill that?? https://t.co/gBZsStgNO3— Tom Williams (@hellotwilliams) July 25, 2022
Bam You Might Be Too Late
going to challenge biden in the primary based solely on his inadequate response to the choco taco cancellation.
america needs a president who can put our chocolate needs first.— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 25, 2022
Chocolate First
Forever in our Hearts
rip choco taco 💔 no one will miss you as much as i will pic.twitter.com/DmnGBP7FCm— carissa (@carissaprokop_) July 23, 2022
Flavortown Tributes
RIP to the Choco Taco — a true legend— Flavortown (@flavortown) July 25, 2022