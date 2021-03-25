Chris Evans' Chest Tattoos Are Creating An Uproar On The Internet

By Kofi Outlaw

We've been reporting on an interview Chris Evans recently did with his brother Scott. Besides all the headline-making things Evans said about the Marvel Cinematic Universe or his future film projects, it's the actor's appearance in the interview that now has the Internet buzzing, hard. That's because while talking to ACE Universe over video chat, Chris Evans wore a tank-top shirt with an open button-down draped over it - an outfit cut just low enough at the chest to reveal the multiple tattoos that Evans has.

The rare sight of Chris Evans' chest tattoos now has the Internet in a major tizzy. See what people are saying, below:

Show Me Something

This poor girl must've had a rough today, to forget a sight so glorious... 

prevnext

Be Here ALL DAY

Some fans are finding it hard to focus on anything else today. 

prevnext

How Did I Not Know This?!

Those movie techs are wizards with the CGI and image alteration. Don't believe your eyes.

prevnext

Better Late Than Never

Get in where you fit in. 

prevnext

WTFFFFFFF

Worlds are being changed today. For real. 

prevnext

Let Me Process This

The .gif says what words cannot. 

prevnext

BRING IT

This fan makes it clear that Evans' ink is not deal-breaker by any means. 

prevnext

Tattooed King

Millions loved Chris Evans already - now they just have extra reason to do so. 

prevnext

YOU'RE NOT WORTHY

I mean... Can you really call yourself a "Stan" if you did not know this?

prevnext
0comments

ONE OF US

That heat you are feeling is shared by many. Welcome to the hearth. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of