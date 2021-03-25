Chris Evans' Chest Tattoos Are Creating An Uproar On The Internet
We've been reporting on an interview Chris Evans recently did with his brother Scott. Besides all the headline-making things Evans said about the Marvel Cinematic Universe or his future film projects, it's the actor's appearance in the interview that now has the Internet buzzing, hard. That's because while talking to ACE Universe over video chat, Chris Evans wore a tank-top shirt with an open button-down draped over it - an outfit cut just low enough at the chest to reveal the multiple tattoos that Evans has.
The rare sight of Chris Evans' chest tattoos now has the Internet in a major tizzy. See what people are saying, below:
Show Me Something
I need to cleanse my timeline.
Can you all SPAM me with Gifs or pICs of whoever you are fanning whether in outlander fandom or beyond.
After the onslaught that is Ontario politics I can barely remember #ChrisEvans tattoos from yesterday
Help a fangirl thrive pic.twitter.com/s2gapPTkZv— Skimminy Cricket (@kim45607978) March 25, 2021
Be Here ALL DAY
AND A BONUS🙌🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/RQnhgP5Xsm— Amanda Azar (@amandaazar) March 24, 2021
How Did I Not Know This?!
Wait, @ChrisEvans has tattoos?! How did I now know this till now?!— J (@GreenEyedGleim) March 25, 2021
Better Late Than Never
late to the party but i would just like to say..
CHRIS EVANS’ CHEST TATTOOS 😍 pic.twitter.com/biNOLrYUfk— lauren (@itsIaurenmae) March 25, 2021
WTFFFFFFF
Just saw a buzzfeed article talking about how Chris Evans has tattoos what the fuck— jodie! (@jowilldie) March 25, 2021
Let Me Process This
Chris Evans has chest tattoos?!? pic.twitter.com/10h9f5Rudn— moony | 🖤🥀 (@MarsSailor_) March 25, 2021
BRING IT
@ChrisEvans has tattoos? Good. If I’m not going to kick him out of bed for cookie crumbs I’m not going to do it for sweet, sexy ink. Bring it on I say. #tattoos for days #ChrisEvans— PUP4CCC at bUneke.org (@gwynduffy) March 25, 2021
Tattooed King
I don't think y'all understand how happy knowing that the booski, Chris Evans, is a tattooed king makes me! pic.twitter.com/3USFsHMMGv— TayLani Stark #BlackLivesMatter (@GrownGeekGirl) March 25, 2021
YOU'RE NOT WORTHY
People who didn’t previously know @ChrisEvans had tattoos are NOT WORTHY— Andiamo Fratello (@herebytheocean) March 25, 2021
ONE OF US
To all the new people losing their minds over Chris Evans’ tattoos - welcome! pic.twitter.com/DlyQGzhE7V— Clare (@_clarebear_82) March 24, 2021
