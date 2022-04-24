Chris Rock's Mom Breaks Silence on Will Smith Oscar Slap

✖

The slap heard around the world continues to keep giving. During the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in defense of his wife after the comedian made a joke about her alopecia. Smith was forced to resign from the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences and was given a ten year ban from the awards show. Rock recently spoke out on the situation along with numerous members of his family, and now the comedians mother has spoken out on the incident. While speaking with WIS' Billie Jean Shaw, Rose Rock has revealed her thoughts on seeing her son get slapped by Will Smith.

"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me," Rose said. "No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened?'"

Smith released a statement after he was forced to resign from The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. The actor has been punished for his actions at the awards show and a bunch of his upcoming projects have even been put on the back burner till things cool off. You can read Smith's resignation below.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

What are your thoughts on the Will Smith/Chris Rock situation? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!