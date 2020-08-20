Marvel's Agents of Shield Star Clark Gregg Files for Divorce From Jennifer Grey

✖

This month, Agents of SHIELD's Clark Gregg and Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey are making their divorce official, ending things after 19 years of marriage. The couple had previously separated, letting family, friends, and fans know that they were splitting last month. However, the separation took another step forward on August 13th when Gregg filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County.

Clark has starred in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including The Avengers, as well as the popular Agents of SHIELD TV series. The show recently came to an end after seven seasons on the air. Grey is best known for her iconic turn as Baby in the film Dirty Dancing. She also starred in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and recently appeared in episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Conners.

Back in July, Grey and Gregg announced that they were splitting up after 19 years together. They shared a joint statement on social media, revealing that they had decided on the separation in January, but would remain close and would continue to raise their daughter as a team.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," Grey and Gregg wrote. "We recently made the difficult decision ot divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."

Gregg and Grey have one daughter together, Stella, who was born in 2001.

