Coca-Cola Is Releasing Coffee-Infused Soda

It looks like the newest fad in food in coffee-infused everything. Days after Dunkin' announced it was partnering with Post to create a coffee-flavored cereal, Coca-Cola announced it's bringing a coffee-infused beverage to the United States. This coming January, the iconic soda brand with roll out Coca-Cola with Cofee in three flavors. The offering — which is already available in 25 international markets — will be available in Caramel, Dark Blend, and Vanilla flavors. It should be noted this isn't an iced coffee replacement or something of the nature — the new sodas are, in fact, Coca-Cola with coffee flavorings.

For those hoping to get a little burst of energy, Coca-Cola with Coffee carries 69mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can, which is nearly double the amount found in a regular can of the soft drink. According to a report from Business Insider, the Dark Blend is very similar to that of regular Coke with a subtle sweet coffee aftertaste while the other two offering have distinct flavorings.

"We think of this as a hybrid category," Coke VP Jaideep Kibe told the website. "We've got an opportunity to create almost a new sub-category called refreshment coffee."

The executive added, "As people have been in lockdown or ... working from home, there's a real opportunity to get that boost, that little pick-me-up, whether it's the slump in the afternoon or mid morning."

Coca-Cola is far from the first soda company to hop on the coffee-infused soft drink bandwagon. PepsiCo rolled out a similar product — one which it calls Pepsi Cafe — earlier this year. As of now, Pepsi Cafe is available in both Original and Vanilla flavors.

"We know that the consumers today are looking for products that meet the needs of energy, indulgence, and refreshment during that afternoon pick-me-up occasion," Pepsi marketing chief Todd Kaplan said last December. "We are confident that cola fans, iced coffee drinkers, and anyone in need of an extra caffeine boost will love the unexpected flavor medley of roasted coffee infused into the refreshing, crisp flavor of Pepsi."

Coca-Cola with Coffee also isn't Coke's first foray into the area. Back in 2006, the beverage-maker introduced Coca-Cola Blak, a similar product that only lasted two years before being pulled from shelves in 2008. This time around, the company has opted to use more coffee flavoring in hopes to secure fans of both soda and coffee.

