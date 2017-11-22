✖

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios will collaborate on a new, 4D concert short set to play at Disney parks. Last week, Disney Parks announced that the fan-favorite 4D concert film attraction Mickey's PhilharMagic will get a new scene, which will team Donald Duck with characters from Pixar's Coco. In addition to being the first time Disney and Pixar characters have interacted onscreen, the scene also represents the first new character addition to Mickey's PhilharMagic since its debut in 2003, according to Theme Park Insider.

Mickey's PhilharMagic sees Donald Duck traveling through the worlds of numerous Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Aladdin. The new, Coco-inspired scene, titled "Un Poco Loco," will be dropped into the middle of Mickey's PhilharMagic. "Un Poco Loco" will feature a new score produced by one of Coco's original composers, Germaine Franco.

The exact verbage of the release says that the short is "the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor, where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen."

Which characters? Donald will show up onscreen with Coco's Miguel Rivera, Hector Rivera, and Pepita the Alebrije spirit guide.

Mickey's PhilharMagic has been closed down and not playing in the parks, but returned on July 17 with the new scene already incorporated at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim and in Disneyland Paris. The short will premiere at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, for the 50th anniversary celebration, which begins on October 1.

Mickey's PhilharMagic also plays at Tokyo Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland. There is no clear indication when the new scene will be incorporated into those versions.

The original Mickey's PhilharMagic film was directed by George Scribner, who also directed Disney's beloved 1988 animated film Oliver & Company. The movie is a 12-minute-long show, set in a theater that features 3D effects, scents, and water, as well as a number of characters from Disney movies. It is shown on the largest purpose-built 3D screen ever made, at 150 feet wide.