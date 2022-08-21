Coca-Cola Dreamworld Drinkers Debating If Soda Actually Tastes Like Dreams
Earlier this month, Coca-Cola announced plans to release its fourth (and final) Creations flavor of the year. Like its predecessors, Coca-Cola Dreamworld was said to take on a unique flavor profile. In fact, the soda maker said the drink is supposed to be "dream-flavored." Now that the beverage has been released, those snatching it up can't help but wonder what, exactly, dreams are supposed to taste like.
"Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z's passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like," said Alessandra Cascino, Creative & Shopper Program Director, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome."
Bubblegum
so i tried coke dreamworld
doesn't taste too bad,kinda tastes like bubblegum tbh— MoonTheWeeaboo (@MoonTheWeeaboo) August 20, 2022
Sweet Tarts
the dreamworld coke zero tastes just like sweet tarts if anyone is having sweet craving!!— daisy (@SKlNNYCALS) August 20, 2022
Confounding
ok so there's another Coca-Cola "Creations" "Limited Edition" flavor called Dreamworld. This one is.... Dream flavored??????????????
Much like Coke Starlight, Dreamworld has a VERY confounding flavor profile
🧐🧐🧐🧐— Whose house? Bug House 🐛 🎃 (@AxelRadman) August 20, 2022
Lavender
Trying the new Coke "Dreamworld" flavor.
I think it tastes a bit like "lavender" Coke.
D16 thinks it tastes like Monster Energy.— Thick Skull Adventures (@ThickSkullAdv) August 21, 2022
Horse Poo
The new Coke Dreamworld tastes like horse shit.
I said what I said.— 🍀 𝕀𝕟𝕜𝕖𝕕 𝕁'𝔼𝕙 🦞🇨🇦 (@NerdyCheeseCurd) August 17, 2022
Coke + Pizza
The dreamworld coke is good. The regular is better than the zero sugar. Also the chicken florentine pizza from Marco’s is good as well. Thanks for listening— who decides what’s the bottom of all this? (@xwilkmanx) August 21, 2022
Mango
Coke dreamworld has a mango taste.— JoshRocket (@vancouver_Chimp) August 21, 2022