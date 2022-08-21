Coca-Cola Dreamworld Drinkers Debating If Soda Actually Tastes Like Dreams

Earlier this month, Coca-Cola announced plans to release its fourth (and final) Creations flavor of the year. Like its predecessors, Coca-Cola Dreamworld was said to take on a unique flavor profile. In fact, the soda maker said the drink is supposed to be "dream-flavored." Now that the beverage has been released, those snatching it up can't help but wonder what, exactly, dreams are supposed to taste like.

"Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z's passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like," said Alessandra Cascino, Creative & Shopper Program Director, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome."

