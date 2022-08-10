Coca-Cola to Release New Dream-Flavored Soda

Throughout much of the year, Coca-Cola has been releasing one experimental flavor after the next as part of its new Coca-Cola Creations initiative. Wednesday morning, the soda maker revealed its fourth and final Creations flavor of 2022—Coca-Cola Dreamworld. After "space-flavored" Coca-Cola Starlight and "pixels-flavored" Byte, Dreamworld is said to be flavored after your dreams.

According to a release from Coke, Dreamworld is flavored using "technicolor tastes" and the "surrealism of the subconscious."

"Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z's passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like," said Alessandra Cascino, Creative & Shopper Program Director, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome."

The dream theme runs throughout the soda's bottle design as well, which will be available wherever soda is sold in both regular and Zero Sugar options beginning Monday, August 15th. Both varieties will be available in 20-ounce bottles and six-packs of 7.5-ounce cans.

"Starlight illuminated the idea of escapism and the infinite, out-of-this-world possibilities of space," added Chase Abraham, Senior Creative Strategy Manager, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "Dreamworld flips this script by inviting fans to look inward at the infinite possibilities of the mind"

Cascino concluded, "What makes Coca-Cola Creations so special is the simplicity of its 'first Coca-Cola to...' promise. Every drop delivers an unexpected, never-before-seen product and experience in an only-Coke-can-do way by tapping into core Gen Z passions and cultural trends."

As with the previous three Creations flavors—the two aforementioned flavors plus Marshmello's Limited Edition Coke—Coca-Cola Dreamworld is also a limited-time flavor.