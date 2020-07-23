Comic Con 2020: How to Watch, What to Watch, Panel Schedule

It’s finally here! Comic-Con 2020 has officially kicked off the unique virtual celebration of all things nerdy, transforming San Diego Comic-Con into Comic-Con@Home for the rest of the week. While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in major changes to the show, the folks at Comic-Con are still working to bring exclusive reveals, merchandise, and interactions with celebrity guests. But if you’re feeling overwhelmed with all of the options, don’t worry! We here at ComicBook.com have assembled this comprehensive guide so you can take advantage of everything Comic-Con 2020 has to offer.

Comic-Con@Home kicked off on Wednesday, July 22nd and will be live-streamed online for the subsequent five days. Over the course of the convention, panels and exhibits will be available to watch and participate in virtually. When a panel is set to begin, the link on the Comic-Con website to that panel’s stream will go live, and folks can log on from anywhere to watch it take place.

Wondering exactly where to find these panels? Or, perhaps, which panels are the ones people will be talking about? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a complete guide to Comic-Con@Home.

What you’ll find here isn’t a schedule of EVERY panel taking place this year. There are plenty of others you can explore and read about on Comic-Con’s website. However, we have gathered all of the major panels and provided links to their individual pages. Once those panels begin, the streaming links on the panel pages will be available.

Take a look!

Wednesday, 7/22

3–4 p.m.

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

4–5 p.m.

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

5–6 p.m.

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

6–7 p.m.

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online

Thursday, 7/23

10–11 a.m.

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel — Sonequa Martin Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Alan Van Sprang, Jayne Brook, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo, Patrick Kwok-Choon, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Sara Mitich, Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, Gillian Vigman, Mike McMahan, Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Michelle Paradise, and Olatunde Osunsanmi.

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Solar Opposites — Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, Mike McMahan, and Josh Bycel.

12–1 p.m.

Truth Seekers — Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, Nat Saunders.

Duncanville — Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, guest stars Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, and Mike and Julie Scully.

1–2 p.m.

His Dark Materials — Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Tranter, and Jack Thorne.

A Look Inside Marvel’s 616 — Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, Sarah Amos, and Jason Sterman.

Utopia — John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Jessica Rothe, and Gillian Flynn.

2–3 p.m.

Upload — Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson, and Greg Daniels

Collider: Directors on Directing — Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski.

3–4 p.m.

Close Enough — Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco, and JG Quintel.

Superstore — Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green.

The Boys — Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Aya Cash, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

5–6 p.m.

LGBTQ Characters on Television: What’s Next? — Jamie Chung, Jamie Clayton, Wilson Cruz, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Rapp, J. August Richards, Harry Shum, Jr., and Brian Michael Smith.

Friday, 7/24

10–11 a.m.

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective

Summer Camp Island, The Fungies, and Tig N’ Seek — Myke Chilian, Stephen P. Neary, and Julia Pott.

DC@Home: Day 1

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO — Glory Curda, Olivia Olson, Niki Yang, Adam Muto, moderated by Michaela Dietz.

Vikings: A Look Back with the Lothbroks — Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Michael Hirst.

12–1 p.m.

Fear the Walking Dead — Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Scott M. Gimple, Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Ruben Blades.

Infinity Train — Owen Dennis, Madeline Queripel, Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael.

1-2 p.m.

The Walking Dead — Angela Kang, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro.

2–3 p.m.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond — Scott M. Gimple, Matt Negrete, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt

3–4 p.m.

Helstrom — Paul Zbyszewski, Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

Robot Chicken, Final Space, Primal, and Samurai Jack — Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu, and Olan Rogers.

The Capture — Cast and creators.

4–5 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers — H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, Larry Murphy, and Loren Bouchard.

Robert Kirkman at Home — a Q&A with the creator of The Walking Dead.

Crossing Swords — Cast and creators.

5-6 p.m.

A Zoom with Joss Whedon

Archer — Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and Casey Willis.

Saturday, 7/25

10 a.m. – 11a.m.

Dynamite’s Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!

Warner Archive’s Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

DC@Home Day Two

From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A

The Official Dune Publishing Panel

The Simpsons @Home

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Bless the Harts

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Dark Horse All-Stars

Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter

Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight

Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater

Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

American Dad!

Blast Off with Disney+’s “The Right Stuff”

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future is Now

Picard 2020″ A Literary Retrospective

Rooster Teeth

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster

Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel

Family Guy

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020″ Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Alien

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World

Sailor Moon

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Cartoon Voices

Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics

HBO’s Lovecraft Country

The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC’s Stumptown

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

SYFY: Wynonna Earp

What We Do In The Shadows

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

AMC’s NOS4A2

An Evening with Kevin Smith

Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours

Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror’s Top Showrunners

Sunday, 7/26

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Next – Manny Coto, John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The 100



1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

HBO Max: Looney Tunes Cartoons

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion