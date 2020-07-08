Comic-Con@Home Releases Complete Wednesday Panel Schedule

San Diego Comic-Con may have been cancelled this year, but the event isn't totally lost. Comic-Con International decided against getting rid of SDCC 2020 entirely, instead opting for a virtual convention that fans all over the world will be able to attend. Comic-Con@Home, as its been named, will still take place in July, but people can log on to view the various panels and exhibits free of charge. This year, there will be no waiting in long lines or paying a ton of money to travel to San Diego. Comic-Con is coming to you.

With Comic-Con@Home just a week away, officially kicking off on July 15th, the convention has revealed the complete panel schedule for its first day. The schedule for Wednesday is pretty light, as is customary for SDCC each and every year, but there are still panels that folks will be able to tune in to from home. Throughout the week, Comic-Con will continue unveiling daily panel schedules.

Below, you can check out the complete schedule for Comic-Con@Home on July 15th. Each of the links will take you to the page on Comic-Con's website that will have the available stream for the specific panels.

3–4 p.m.

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

4–5 p.m.

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

5–6 p.m.

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

6–7 p.m.

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online

