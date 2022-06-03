Kesha to Investigate the Paranormal and Supernatural in New Discovery+ Series

Grammy-nominated songwriter and pop star Kesha is about to head into a new domain — searching for the paranormal. On Thursday, Discovery+ revealed the first details and trailer surrounding Conjuring Kesha, a new unscripted series that will be available on the streaming service beginning with a two-episode debut on Friday, July 8th. As the title suggests, the series will see Kesha explore the nation’s biggest mysteries, haunted locations and supernatural phenomena with exciting celebrity guests and experts in the unexplained. The first season of the series will consist of six hour-long episodes.

Throughout the first season of Conjuring Kesha, Kesha dives headfirst into mysteries ranging from demonic activity at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary with comedian Whitney Cummings to hiking deep into the forests of California’s Mount Shasta in search of Bigfoot with “The Bachelorette” star, Jojo Fletcher. Kesha and former tour mate Betty Who face their fears at a haunted opera hall in Kesha’s home state of Tennessee; and she converts actor and rapper GaTa into a full-blown believer at one of the most haunted mansions on the West Coast. Kesha and legendary supermodel Karen Elson become the first to film inside an active and haunted lodge affiliated with the notorious secret society, the Odd Fellows. She also takes the queen of bounce rap, Big Freedia, on the ultimate ghost hunt at the infamously haunted Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Tennessee.

At every stop, Kesha and her celeb pals are joined by top paranormal experts – like psychics Cindy Kaza and Chip Coffey or Bigfoot researcher Ronny LeBlanc – who help guide them through the incredible paranormal activity they experience.

“To me, the supernatural comes naturally,” Kesha said in a statement. “It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It’s an eternal search for proof of God. But it’s the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality. I wanted to catch actual proof of the unexplainable. If we could catch these things on camera, then what else could be true? My podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, was the jumping-off point into the unknown – and now this show is the ultimate quest to go deeper into my existential questions. Trust me, you don’t wanna miss this.”

“Kesha has an incredible passion for all things paranormal,” Matthew Butler, group senior vice president, Travel Channel and Paranormal Streaming Content, echoed. “It’s her fearless outlook that pushes her to explore the scariest places on earth, including when the cameras are not on her. And it’s even more enjoyable to watch her bring along her friends as we get to witness their transition from skeptics into believers.”

As mentioned above, Conjuring Kesha will debut with two episodes on Friday, July 8th exclusively on Discovery+.