Walt Disney World Draws Massive Crowds on Final Day Before Coronavirus Shutdown

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every realm of our everyday life, as industries throughout the world take precautions to stop the spread of the virus. In recent days, that has led to the temporary closure of nearly every major theme park in the United States, including both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Both parks are expected to be closed beginning on Monday, March 16th, but it looks like a surprising amount of people are getting their last glimpse at the park before that happens. WDW News Today took to Twitter on Sunday to share photos of the crowds at the Magic Kingdom, where a pretty prolific amount of people are waiting to watch the Happily Ever After fireworks show.

Current crowds at the Magic Kingdom for tonight’s showing of Happily Ever After… #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/xtBoObaQAx — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) March 16, 2020

It’s extremely crowded in here tonight… pic.twitter.com/IfhC6wZpxt — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) March 16, 2020

Are these attendees following the current CDC-suggested coronavirus tips, which include avoiding large crowds and keeping a distance of at least six feet from other people? Not necessarily, but that’s a whole other discussion to be had.

Disney Parks announced that it would be temporarily shuttering its doors over the weekend, in a lengthy statement that you can check out below:

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.

The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts.”

What do you think of Disney World garnering these crowds right before their coronavirus shutdown? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!