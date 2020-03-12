Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Son Provides Health Update for His Parents

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus took an unexpected turn on Wednesday night, when it was revealed that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the virus. The couple were in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s currently-untitled Elvis Presley biopic, and confirmed the news in a lengthy social media post from Hanks. In the short amount of time since then, fans have taken to social media to worry about Hanks and Wilson — and it looks like their son, Chet, is providing an update.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻❤️ A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 🇯🇲 (@chethanx) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

“Yeah, it’s true,” Chet says in an Instagram video, which you can check out above. “My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

While Chet reassures that Hanks and Wilson are fine, it sounds like those tied to the production of the Elvis film are taking whatever health measures are necessary.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

The currently-untitled Elvis Presley film is expected to open in theaters on October 1, 2021. It is unclear if this outbreak will impact the film’s release date.