Epic Games Store Reveals First Free Game for August 2024

The Epic Games Store has revealed the first free game it will be handing out to begin August 2024. At the time of this writing, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is completely free on EGS alongside an outfit pack for Olympics Go! Paris 2024. These freebies will run for an entire week and will close out the month of July on a relatively high note with savings that add up to $85. Now, it’s known what Epic Store members have to look forward to in the week that follows.

Going live on August 1st and lasting until August 8th, Lumbearjack will be free to download on the Epic Games Store. Developed by FinalBoss Games, Lumbearjack is an appropriately titled adventure game where you play as a bear to “save the environment by chopping and recycling every man-made thing in your path”. For the most part, Lumbearjack has been well-received by those who have played it as it boasts a “Very Positive” rating by players on Steam.

If there is one downside to Lumbearjack being free, it’s that the money being saved here isn’t all that vast. Lumbearjack normally only retails for $12.99, which means that it’s one of the lesser cost-saving titles that EGS has made free in recent months. Still, there’s nothing to dislike about it being available for nothing, especially when it seems quite fun to play.

To learn more about Lumbearjack, you can check out the game’s official description to go along with its launch trailer below.

Lumbearjack

“Jack is a humble bear with a simple dream: to return nature to its former glory with the help of his trusty axe and his animal friends. Slice and dice through machinery, slap some sense into wasteful humans, and work with wacky woodland critters to thwart the sinister plans of up-and-coming industrial giant Evil Works.

Features