Crest Announces “Bring On the Candy” Safes For Halloween

Halloween is almost here and while the best part of the holiday – other than the creative and inventive costumes – is always the candy, the reality is that despite its deliciousness sweet treats aren’t necessarily the best for you. Candy can wreak havoc on your teeth and now, Crest is coming to the rescue with their “Bring On The Candy” safes to help keep kids’ teeth safe from creepy cavities this Halloween.



On Wednesday, the toothpaste brand announced the safes as an option to let kids securely store their candy hauls so they can keep them safe and enjoy them over time rather than all at once – meaning not only are they keeping their teeth in good condition by limiting their sweets, but they’re keeping the candy away from parents and siblings who might want to swipe a treat.

“We know Halloween is all about the candy. And Crest gives parents peace of mind knowing that when their kids choose sweets, Crest has them covered,” Carlos Quintero, P&G Vice President, Oral Care North America said in a statement. “But Halloween candy needs protection too! So we came up with the perfect solution for parents and kids to keep their teeth and candy protected this Halloween.”



Now, the “Bring On The Candy” safe isn’t just something you can go to the store and get. These are special, limited-edition items that only a few lucky candy fans will be able to get. Crest is giving away the candy safes in a giveaway running from Wednesday, October 6th through Saturday, October 9th. The giveaway is open to those 18 years of age and older and all you have to do is post on Instagram why your family loves Crest and why you want a Crest “Bring On The Candy safe. You’ll want to be sure to use “#BringOnTheCandy” and “#sweepstakes” as well as tag @Crest to lock in your chance to win. You can find complete sweepstakes rules here.



Will you try to win a Crest “Bring On the Candy” safe? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!