Red Vines Releasing Candy Corn-Flavored Treats for Halloween

Few sugary confectionaries can get people in the spirit of Halloween as effectively as candy corn, with Red Vines honoring the divisive candy with a limited-edition take on the flavor. Not only will there be Red Vines featuring the new flavors, but there are a number of other new types of twists that embrace the spirit of the season, with Sour Punch offering Spooky Straws, Halloween Twists, and Ghoulish Grape Ropes. You can check out all of the details on the Halloween-themed releases below, which are available at retailers nationwide as well as through the American Licorice Company website.

Per press release, “American Licorice Co. is here to help candy lovers everywhere kick off their spooky celebrations with a newly-launched seasonal lineup from Sour Punch and Red Vines. From the Sour Punch family, fans can enjoy all-new Sour Punch Twists, Spooky Straws, Mummy Mix, and Bats and Pumpkins. Offering the classic mouth-puckering taste fans have come to expect from Sour Punch, candy flavors include Bone-Chilling Berry, Oozing Orange, Spooky Strawberry, Mortal Melon, and Mummy Melon. Anyone looking forward to getting their fill of licorice this fall can snack on new offerings from Red Vines, including Candy Corn Twists and Ghoulish Grape Ropes. From the better-for-you candy category, Torie + Howard offers a spooky twist to their organic Chewie Fruities with Lemon & Raspberry, Pomegranate & Nectarine, Blood Orange & Honey, Sour Berry, Sour Cherry, and Sour Apple. The Bewitching Box is the ultimate Halloween starter kit complete with the full seasonal offerings from Red Vines and Sour Punch with the bonus of a box of popcorn, a selection of Cow Tales, and a Fandango movie pass!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For a more interactive Halloween holiday celebration, American Licorice Company has also launched a new website for the season, offering family-friendly recipe ideas that include Red Vines Pumpkin Cookies, Sour Punch Candy Apples, Monster Popcorn Balls, Mummy Truffles, Sour Punch Witches Brew, a Halloween Grape mocktail, and even a Sour Punch Haunted House! A seasonal Spotify playlist and spooky social media filters are also included for fans to bring the celebrations to social media and share their culinary creations online.”

“This Halloween season, we have expanded ways for fans to celebrate with delicious new offerings and an interactive website that includes fall festivities enjoyed equally well from the comfort of home or with your friends in the neighborhood,” Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing for American Licorice Company, shared in a statement. “We’ve cooked up some delectable recipes to challenge all candy lovers to showcase their creativity in person and on social media!”

The new Halloween treats are as follows:

Red Vines Candy Corn Twists: These chewy licorice twists will be a hit with your crew this Halloween season. Munch fright-free on a fat-free, low sodium, Kosher and Halal-certified candy.

These chewy licorice twists will be a hit with your crew this Halloween season. Munch fright-free on a fat-free, low sodium, Kosher and Halal-certified candy. American Licorice Company Bewitching Box : Filled with limited-edition Halloween sweets from Red Vines, Sour Punch, and Cow Tales, plus popcorn, and a card for a free Fandango movie.

: Filled with limited-edition Halloween sweets from Red Vines, Sour Punch, and Cow Tales, plus popcorn, and a card for a free Fandango movie. Sour Punch Spooky Straws : Features three frightfully fruity flavors: Apple, Grape, and Tangerine. Spooky Straws are low fat, low sodium, and Kosher and Halal certified.

: Features three frightfully fruity flavors: Apple, Grape, and Tangerine. Spooky Straws are low fat, low sodium, and Kosher and Halal certified. Sour Punch Mummy Mix : Sour Punch Mummy Mix includes a mouthwatering mashup of Bats & Pumpkins and ZomBeanz in ScareSize pouches and individually wrapped Halloween twists in a 46-oz bag.

: Sour Punch Mummy Mix includes a mouthwatering mashup of Bats & Pumpkins and ZomBeanz in ScareSize pouches and individually wrapped Halloween twists in a 46-oz bag. Sour Punch Halloween Twists : Sour Punch Twists are offered in three spooktacular flavors: Monster Melon, Bone-Chilling Berry and Oozing Orange.

: Sour Punch Twists are offered in three spooktacular flavors: Monster Melon, Bone-Chilling Berry and Oozing Orange. Sour Punch Bats & Pumpkins : Enjoy fang-tastically fruity Bone-Chilling Berry & Oozing Orange sour candy flavors.

: Enjoy fang-tastically fruity Bone-Chilling Berry & Oozing Orange sour candy flavors. Red Vines Ghoulish Grape Ropes : Help keep the Halloween spirit alive with special grape candy ropes, available online for a limited time only in a 14 oz bag!

: Help keep the Halloween spirit alive with special grape candy ropes, available online for a limited time only in a 14 oz bag! Torie + Howard Halloween Chewie Fruities: Flavors include a mix of Chewie Fruities original and sour assorted flavors: Meyer Lemon & Raspberry, Pomegranate & Nectarine, Blood Orange & Honey, Sour Berry, Sour Cherry, and Sour Apple.

Which treats will you be checking out? Let us know in the comments below!