Crumbl Makes Massive Change to Menu

Since its inception, two things have been a constant at Crumbl. First, the chain has featured a rotating menu of available cookies every week, allowing snack fiends ample opportunities to get their favorites without much waiting. Second, despite the rotating menu, the chain's iconic pink sugar cookie has been the only cookie available alongside the rotating lineup. Now, that's all changing.

Friday, Crumbl announced its Classic Pink Sugar cookie will no longer be available every week. Despite it being the chain's default, baseline cookie for many, the sugar cookie is being added to the chain's ever-changing rotating list of confectionaries. In its place, two cookies will alternate on a bi-weekly basis: Milk Chocolate Chip and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk. Starting Monday, the two cookies will alternate weeks they find themselves on the menu, and the Classic Pink Sugar cookie will find itself amongst those entries that rotate from the sugary ether.

According to Crumbl, it's the largest cookie company in America, with over 800 locations across the country.

"Our cookies are delicious and take any celebration to the next level," Crumbl CEO and Co-founder, Jason McGowan says of the company on its website. "We offer takeout, local delivery, curbside pickup, nationwide shipping, and catering. When it comes to celebrating with friends and family, we want Crumbl there to make it even sweeter."

Crumble co-founder and COO Sawyer Hemsley adds, "Our catering cookies are perfect for dressing up all kinds of gatherings. We also have delivery and digital gifting options, which help friends, families, and loved ones to connect from afar."

The company says its rotating menu includes over 200 flavors as of the writing, including Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime,Chocolate Caramel, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S'Mores, Pumpkin Pie, and dozens of others.