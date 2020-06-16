Internet Users Concerned Over Latest DDoS Attack

As far as Mondays go, June 15th was a particularly busy one. First, consumers around the country started reporting widespread outages involved with a group of cell phone providers. Shortly thereafter, buzz about a DDoS attack against several United States-based websites started to circulate online, causing usability issues on sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch.

This DDoS attack is serious. It has taken down Instagram, Facebook, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Twitch.... 2020 is something else. pic.twitter.com/ztU59XMWu3 — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) June 15, 2020

Conveniently enough, Twitter has been running fine throughout the day, allowing fans to air their grievances on a whole host of issues – ranging from general problems with 2020, to the inability to post pictures on Instagram, and more. Keep scrolling to see what tweeters are saying about the reported DDoS attack.