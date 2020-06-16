Internet Users Concerned Over Latest DDoS Attack
As far as Mondays go, June 15th was a particularly busy one. First, consumers around the country started reporting widespread outages involved with a group of cell phone providers. Shortly thereafter, buzz about a DDoS attack against several United States-based websites started to circulate online, causing usability issues on sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch.
This DDoS attack is serious. It has taken down Instagram, Facebook, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Twitch.... 2020 is something else. pic.twitter.com/ztU59XMWu3— Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) June 15, 2020
Conveniently enough, Twitter has been running fine throughout the day, allowing fans to air their grievances on a whole host of issues – ranging from general problems with 2020, to the inability to post pictures on Instagram, and more. Keep scrolling to see what tweeters are saying about the reported DDoS attack.
2020 Has Been Wild
In 2020, we’ve had:
- WW3 scares
- Kobe & Gigi’s death
- Australia burning
- A worldwide pandemic
- All sporting events cancelled
- Confirmed UFO sightings
- Murder Hornets
- Parallel Universe
- Riots across the Country
- Now America is getting DDos
It’s only June. pic.twitter.com/nQyqyePDih— Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) June 15, 2020
Anonymous Has Ideas
The source of the DDoS attack on the United States is currently unknown. We speculate it may be China as the situation between South and North Korea is currently deteriorating.— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 15, 2020
Not Me
who had mass US DDoS on their 2020 apocalypse sheets— Trevor (@itsTrevor17) June 15, 2020
Fuming
we all know who behind this DDoS attack.. pic.twitter.com/Nhreu5io2o— j (@gIocki) June 15, 2020
Student Loans are Right There
Why can't hackers just be chill and erase student loan debt or something #DDoS— ChicagoBearsGirl (@ChicagoBearsGrl) June 15, 2020
Flex Seal
Protect the internet! Spray it with Flex Seal. #DDoS— Flex Seal (@GetFlexSeal) June 15, 2020
*shrugs*
word on the street this what they doin to the usa #DDoS pic.twitter.com/Bz2s8NsANS— HATE BEING SOBER (@sizurpppp) June 15, 2020
Cover photo by Chesnot/Getty Imagesprev
