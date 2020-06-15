Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T All Experiencing Widespread Outages
If you've been trying to make a call out all afternoon only to drop it, you're not the only one. Monday afternoon, virtually all cell phone carriers across the country began to experience widespread outages service. The outages spiked around 2:20 p.m. Eastern and continue into the afternoon as providers begin to assess what happened.
T-Mobile tech boss Neville Ray acknowledged his company's outages in a statement on Twitter. "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country," the executive tweeted. "We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."
Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.— Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020
Though Verizon customers have noted an outage as well, the company offered in a statement all problems were on T-Mobile's end. "We're aware that another carrier is having network issues," a Verizon statement obtained by The Verge reads. "Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message."
Somebody Help!
People with T-Mobile stuck like 💀#TMobile pic.twitter.com/HtS9W0D3kn— ✴°Lord Jay Universe☆♤ (@LordJayUniverse) June 15, 2020
Anonymous Has Been Real Quiet
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint are down. There can be only one explanation. pic.twitter.com/w4UA4JdtJJ— The LAOdest Voice (@TheLAOdestVoice) June 15, 2020
Don't Try At Home. Seriously.
T-mobile is down but it doesn’t matter cuz no one ever calls me pic.twitter.com/c2XGqYbyiw— oɹpuɐɾǝl∀ (@awelejandro) June 15, 2020
What's Going On?!
DDoS or Disaster recovery testing? What’s happening to cause all of these services to be affected? #downdetector T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon affected the same day? pic.twitter.com/SVuRjTKRdF— S.Gomes (@flacon284) June 15, 2020
Y'all Owe Us
At this point, y’all owe us a phone bill credit next month @TMobile! Matter of fact, tomorrow is T-Mobile Tuesday. Send us $100 just because— Erin✨ (@collegegraderin) June 15, 2020
Whoops
Somebody at t-mobile probably pulled the wrong wires now they scrabbling to fix it like pic.twitter.com/hUyC2ThYKZ— Audrey 💚🦋 (@_audr1ana) June 15, 2020
Cyber Attack
So T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon are out all across the nation because, apparently, we’re under a cyber attack???? Yeah sounds about 2020. pic.twitter.com/Qec0x056QF— ColdHearted (@apimpslifestyle) June 15, 2020
Dance Party
T-mobile,Verizon and AT&T all having broken servers together pic.twitter.com/vrVWElMWpt— Eti (@its_8zaz) June 15, 2020
You're Not Alone
BREAKING: Major cellular outage in the US currently involving almost every major US cellular company.
- Sprint
- T Mobile
- Verizon
- AT&T
- US Cellular
- Consumer Cellular
- Metro PCS
- Century Link
- Comcast
And more.— Michael James Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) June 15, 2020
Tears
Every T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon customers right now pic.twitter.com/xw19mURXa2— Kevin 💤 (@kn_121704) June 15, 2020
Are you experiencing any phone outages? If so let us know which carrier and where in the comments!
Cover photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
