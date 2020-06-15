Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T All Experiencing Widespread Outages

By Adam Barnhardt

If you've been trying to make a call out all afternoon only to drop it, you're not the only one. Monday afternoon, virtually all cell phone carriers across the country began to experience widespread outages service. The outages spiked around 2:20 p.m. Eastern and continue into the afternoon as providers begin to assess what happened.

T-Mobile tech boss Neville Ray acknowledged his company's outages in a statement on Twitter. "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country," the executive tweeted. "We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."

Though Verizon customers have noted an outage as well, the company offered in a statement all problems were on T-Mobile's end. "We're aware that another carrier is having network issues," a Verizon statement obtained by The Verge reads. "Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message."

Somebody Help!

Anonymous Has Been Real Quiet

Don't Try At Home. Seriously.

What's Going On?!

Y'all Owe Us

Whoops

Cyber Attack

Dance Party

You're Not Alone

Tears

Are you experiencing any phone outages? If so let us know which carrier and where in the comments!

Cover photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

