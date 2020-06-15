Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T All Experiencing Widespread Outages

If you've been trying to make a call out all afternoon only to drop it, you're not the only one. Monday afternoon, virtually all cell phone carriers across the country began to experience widespread outages service. The outages spiked around 2:20 p.m. Eastern and continue into the afternoon as providers begin to assess what happened.

T-Mobile tech boss Neville Ray acknowledged his company's outages in a statement on Twitter. "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country," the executive tweeted. "We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

Though Verizon customers have noted an outage as well, the company offered in a statement all problems were on T-Mobile's end. "We're aware that another carrier is having network issues," a Verizon statement obtained by The Verge reads. "Calls to and from that carrier may receive an error message."

Keep scrolling to see what cell users are saying.