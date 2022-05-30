DeLorean EV: First Look at Electric Alpha5

DeLorean Motor Company has revealed the first full look at the Alpha5 — and this sucker is electric. The iconic vehicle best remembered in popular culture as the plutonium-powered time machine from the Back to the Future trilogy has a new future as the DeLorean EV, which the company teased in April. Inspired by the classic DMC-12 of the 1980s, the next generation DeLorean Alpha5 is a four-seater with a 100+kWh battery powering "multiple electric motors." The Alpha5's specifications include a range of 300+ miles, electronically limited top speeds of 155 mph, and the ability to reach 60 mph in about 2.99 seconds or 88 mph in 4.35 seconds (but it won't transport you to 1955 or 2015).

Newly revealed images show the coupe's exterior and interior, revealing sleek lines, classic louvers, and DeLorean's iconic gull-wing doors. Early access subscribers received the first look on Monday, one day before DeLorean Motor Company's redesigned website goes public worldwide.

"The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company, said in a statement. "There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future...I think we did both with the Alpha5."

The DeLorean EV Alpha5 will officially be unveiled Thursday, August 18, at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Along with the vehicle being displayed on the Concept Lawn at Pebble Beach on August 21, "the past, present, and future of DeLorean will unfold over the duration of Monterey Car Week through a series of activations and events showcasing the vehicle," according to DMC.

