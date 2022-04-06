DeLorean Motor Company Reveals First Glimpse of New Electric Car

The fan-favorite Back to the Future automobile, the DeLorean, is making a comeback as an electric vehicle. The DeLorean Motor Company has offered a new look at the electric car’s design that keeps some aspects of the original model while taking things to the future. A 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 was the model used by Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown to time-travel. The addition of a flux capacitor was the key ingredient to transport Michael J. Fox back and forth through time. Unfortunately, you probably won’t find a flux capacitor in the new DeLorean, but it should still be a hot-ticket item.

A tweet from the DeLorean Motor Company reveals the back half of its electric car. The official premiere is slated to take place Thursday, August 18th at the prestigious Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The back sunshade is similar to the original, along with the car’s silver color palette. The DeLorean’s form offers a glimpse at the future, and it’ll be a long wait to see the entire look four months away.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car,” CMO of the DeLorean Motor Company, Troy Beetz, said. “We are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble Beach.”

The past, present, and future of DeLorean will unfold over the duration of Monterey Car Week through a series of activations and events showcasing the vehicle. Along with the reveal, DeLorean will also announce the official name of the vehicle. The DeLorean Motor Company had previously released a pixelated teaser of the first official image of the electric car on Friday, April 1st. The long-awaited concept car is the culmination of a 40+ year history with the prestigious design company Italdesign and DeLorean’s new interpretation of a modern icon.

DeLorean Motors, Inc. is described as “a new energy mobility company with a universal presence. The company launched its first vehicle to the public in 1981 and subsequently became an iconic brand characterized by its rebellious and trailblazing designs. After 3 generations of evolution, DeLorean embarked on its future trajectory in 2022 with an electric vehicle.”

LEGO unveiled a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. It is now available to order here at LEGO.com for $169.99, though it quickly went into backorder after its announcement.

