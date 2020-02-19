DeLorean Reportedly Releasing First New Car in Nearly 40 Years

The DeLorean name has lived on years after the car manufacturer stopped making cars – thanks in large part to the Back to the Future Trilogy. Doc Brown’s DMC DeLorean time machine has cemented the car company’s only model of vehicle as an indelible icon, which collectors have been competing for / trading ever since the DMC went out of production in 1983, and Back to the Future made it famous in 1985. Now it seems that the DMC DeLorean is making a comeback, giving collectors a whole new reason to get excited. A new report claims that changes in regulations on low-volume auto manufacturers has now made the DeLorean’s return possible.

Speed Society reports that auto enthusiasts site Hagerty has claimed that has told them that, “According to SEMA, the final regulations will allow low-volume automakers to sell up to 325 cars each year that resemble production vehicles manufactured at least 25 years ago.” In a followup statement to Hagerty, DeLorean’s Vice President James Espey confirmed that DeLorean is indeed going to produce more of the DMC on a low-volume output.

The new DMC DeLorean will retain at lot of the kitschy features fans love (the body design and lift-up doors), with some obvious modern updates. As Speed Society describes, power steering and cruise control will be added to the DMC. The interior electronics will reportedly be enhanced to fulfill the DeLorean’s promise of being a futuristic automobile; it’s even speculated that the car manufacturer will partner with some outside company for the car’s technological features.

In the age of Tesla, the interior planning for the DeLorean sure makes sense. However, by the same token, in the age of fuel efficiency and/or electric cars, the real question is whether or not the DeLorean (which was always notorious for being the epitome of inefficient driving experience) will be overhauling that aspect of its design, as well.

But let’s talk about what all this really means for the future: if a new DeLorean is making its way into the world, does that mean a Back to the Future reboot is far behind? The franchise has resisted any updates or sequels for 30 years now – but then, so has the DeLorean…