Deontay Wilder’s Ring Entrance Has Social Media Wondering Why He’s Dressed Like Sauron

Deontay Wilder knows how to make an entrance, and did just that in a loss against Tyson Fury. The choice of ring attire for the night prompted a bunch of people to say that the former WBC Heavyweight Champion looked like Sauron from the Lord of the Rings. He strode to the ring in black armor that was diamond-encrusted. The chest insignia looks very inspired by those fantasy sources. Some people said he looked like one of the bosses in Dark Souls and others offered the final boss from The Witcher 3. Some of the comments were amazing and made even funnier by the result of the fight.

“The Gypsy King” played a massive beatdown on Wilder. The British champion thought he matched up well and proved it. Wilder’s corner had no choice but to throw in the towel in the 7th round. The MGM Grand Garden Arena was buzzing because of the brutal knockdown and aggressive attack from Fury. In their previous meeting, the fight came down to a draw. Things went quite a bit differently this time around. There was a ton of confidence from the defending champion rolling into the ring.

“Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous,” Wilder mentioned in the pre-fight call. “I really feel he’s very, very nervous from the first time what happened. When you knock a person down and give them a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did that to you and how they did it. When you’re going back in there with them a second time to relive that moment all over again, it has to be stressful. You definitely can’t sleep at night.”

Saw Sauron trending and I’m relieved to find that he’s still dead. pic.twitter.com/KLsNmmXSh0 — Musty Hobbit (@MustyHobbit) February 23, 2020

Back in 2015, Fury beat Wladimir to win the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and Lineal Heavyweight Championships. Time passed and those titles were relinquished as the new champion took some time off from the sport. He returned to boxing in 2018 and picked up two more wins before this current tangle with Wilder.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Why is Wilder dressed as Sauron?#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/vL4Jzdhccd — George H M Webb (@GeorgeHMWebb) February 23, 2020

