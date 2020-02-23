WWE Stars React To Tyson Fury Defeating Deontay Wilder

By Ryan Droste

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in an incredibly one-sided fight on Saturday night to win the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Fury, who is now the biggest star in boxing, has ties with the wrestling industry following his involvement with WWE last Fall. He's been rumored to be involved with the company for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5th. Triple H was ringside for the fight on Saturday night.

Due to all of this, WWE stars were quick to react to Fury's victory on Saturday evening. Check out some of their reactions below.

Strowman vs. Fury?

A Memorable Moment

Overcoming The Odds

A Promise Kept

Credit To Wilder

A Clinic

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Start the Conversation

of