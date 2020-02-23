WWE Stars React To Tyson Fury Defeating Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in an incredibly one-sided fight on Saturday night to win the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Fury, who is now the biggest star in boxing, has ties with the wrestling industry following his involvement with WWE last Fall. He's been rumored to be involved with the company for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5th. Triple H was ringside for the fight on Saturday night.

Due to all of this, WWE stars were quick to react to Fury's victory on Saturday evening. Check out some of their reactions below.