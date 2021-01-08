Disney CEO Bob Chapek Condemns Violent Attack on U.S. Capitol

✖

Following yesterday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has issued a statement on what occurred, calling it "a sad and tragic day for our country." The siege took place during the joint session of congress which was intended to certify the election results of President-Elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. During the middle of the session armed supporters of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol, prompting an evacuation of the congress. As a result of the violent fiasco a woman died after being shot, reportedly by law enforcement, and multiple explosive devices were found on the scene.

“Yesterday was a sad and tragic day for our country, one unlike any other in our history," Chapek wrote in a statement. "What we saw was an egregious and inexcusable assault on America’s most revered institution and our democracy. Thankfully, the democratic process that we hold dearly ultimately prevailed. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we come together as one nation- united by our shared values, including decency, kindness, and respect for others. We should seize this opportunity, and move ahead with optimism and hope for a better, brighter future for all of America."

A message from CEO Bob Chapek pic.twitter.com/57W51qkM8j — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) January 8, 2021

Disney fans replied to Chapek's message on Twitter with a variety of different tweets, with many asking that Disney remove President Trump from their Hall of Presidents attraction after yesterday's events. "Remove him from the Hall of Presidents or shut the attraction down," one Twitter user wrote. "Maybe Disney should stop advertising on Fox news would have helped," another added. " I love Hall of Presidents but he needs to go or it needs to be changed," said one.

Others from the Disney family chimed in on what happened as well. In a series of tweets Captain America and Buzz Lightyear star Chris Evans made his feelings clear, writing: "I’m speechless....Just think of the carnage had they not been white....So many people enabled this."

Evans' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also tweeted about it more than once, writing earlier today: "Those thugs yesterday spit on the hallowed graves of all those lost and those who fought against the most vile forces in the world Nazis and Slavers. With their casual entitlement, racism and xenophobia they were LET into our Capital to do harm. Trumpism! #RemoveTrumpNow."

