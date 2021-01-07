Twitch Turns Off Donald Trump's Account Following Capitol Hill Attack

✖

Twitch has disabled Donald Trump's account following yesterday's attack on the Capitol. According to an official statement from the Amazon-owned company, the banning is a "necessary step" to not only protect the community of the streaming platform, but to prevent the platform "from being used to incite further violence." The announcement comes not only a day after the attack on Capitol Hill, but following Twitch's announcement that it was removing the PogChamp emote from the platform due to its own link to yesterday's incident.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

At the moment of publishing, this is the extent of what Twitch has divulged and right now there's been no response from Donald Trump, the White House, or any related representatives. Of course, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

What's also not 100 percent clear is what is meant by "disabled." In other words, it's unclear if this is a temporary or permanent measure. What we do know is this means Trump will not be able to stream in any capacity on the platform, and right now, there's no word of when that will change, if ever.

Like most politicians -- but not all politicians -- Trump's Twitch account has largely been used to livestream his rallies and share pre-recorded videos.

Twitch is the first platform of consequence to remove Trump. At the moment, Trump is still on Twitter, YouTube, and more, but this could change now that the first domino has fallen.

(Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

H/T, Kotaku.