Disney Launching Face Masks Featuring Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars Characters

As this pandemic continues throughout the country and the world, people are being encouraged to wear face masks any time they go out into public. For those with small children, that may prove to be a bit of a challenge. Kids have a lot of questions about everything, and they might not understand the gravity of the situation. So why not make wearing a mask a fun thing? That's what Disney is aiming to do with a new line of cloth face masks for children.

These new masks are available for preorder on ShopDisney.com and they come in sets of four masks each. The different sets are themed after popular Disney properties like Mickey and Minnie, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney Princesses. The sixth set features adorable creature mouths on the mask, such as Winnie the Pooh and Stitch. These masks come in both child and adult sizes.

In addition to giving kids masks that they can enjoy wearing, Disney is also making a sizable donation with the effort. A million masks will be donated to children in underserved communities around the country, and all of the profits from the sales of these masks will be donated to MedShare, up to $1 million.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” says Edward Park, senior vice president, Disney store and shopDisney. “Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

You can take a look at all six sets of the Disney masks below! Each retails for $19.99 and they are expected to ship in June.