Disney+ Adding Frozen-Themed Yule Log Fireplace Stream

Disney+ added a Frozen-themed yule log fireplace stream on the app. It’s become commonplace for different platforms to have some sort of holiday livestream this time of the year. Disney decided to go ahead and tie those big two draws together. The holiday season is prime time for the family to sit around and watch through Frozen and Frozen 2. But, if you’re not down for that, you can chill on the couch and sit by the fire in that magnificent hearth in the Arendelle Castle. It’s a nice comforting touch, that people without a fireplace at home can enjoy. You can go check it out for yourself at Disney+.

Once Upon a Snowman storyboard artist Dan Abraham and head of animation Becky Bresee sat down with D23 to talk about revisiting the first. “We know who animated the first moments, and then seeing those moments from a totally different angle is just so interesting,” Bresee said. “Because I have it in my head who animated the shot, the movements they did, the acting they did. And we have insight into what’s happening next and before and all that—it’s just really fun to see it all connect. And y’know, Anna and Olaf narrowly miss each other [in the first film]… it’s just neat to see these moments play out.”

“We didn’t want to force it in any way,” Abraham chimed in. “So the story of what Olaf was trying to accomplish and [to] discover who he was and all that—it sort of led us to these different locations. And then we thought, ‘Oh, you know what’s happening at Oaken’s right now?!’ It all guided us. When we knew the story that we wanted to tell, it took us to these places. It worked naturally, really.”

Comicbook.com attended a digital press event for that short film. Figuring out Olaf was a big question for the creative team.

"This idea came from... I started as a crowd animator during the first Frozen and my very first character to animate was Olaf," co-director and co-writer Trent Correy explained to the collected media. "I was very lucky to get to animate Olaf for the rest of the show. I very clearly remember seeing Chad Sellers animator shot during "Let It Go", while I was a trainee. Elsa makes Olaf, and it's beautiful, and then she just walks away. She creates life and she walks away and I was like, 'There's got to be a story there.'"

