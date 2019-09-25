Disney Parks Introducing Vegan Dining Options

The vast array of dishes served throughout all Disney Parks is about to get even bigger, and a whole lot more vegan. Disney announced this week that it is preparing to bring hundreds of plant-based dishes to all of the restaurants and quick service eateries in its various locations. This will include main savory dishes, sweet desserts, and even snacks. Like the current menu at the parks, a lot of the dishes will be connected to the sections of the specific park they’re located in.

The full plant-based menu is expected to roll out in Spring 2020, bringing these options to each and every place food can be purchased in the parks. There will also be a new plant-based icon on the menus, noting which items are part of the rollout.

On October 1st, quick service locations in Walt Disney World Resort will begin getting these items, along with the icon on the menus. Table service restaurants in Disney World will follow suit on October 3rd.

Along with the announcement, Disney released the descriptions of a few of the items coming soon to menus.

Steamed Asian Dumplings from Le Cellier at Epcot – You’ll love these plant-based meat dumplings, served with bok choy, Chinese long beans, red peppers and radish in a delicious and fragrant Asian broth.

Shiriki Noodle Salad from Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom Park – This refreshing salad is made with noodles, edamame beans, mushrooms, green mango and cucumber, tossed with a sweet chili sauce.

Felucian Garden Spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort) – Made with plant-based “kefta,” herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita, this is the perfect bite for your visit to a galaxy far, far away.

Chili-Spiced Crispy Fried Tofu Bowl from Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – This taste of Pandora features crispy tofu, seasoned with chili-spice and topped with a crunchy vegetable slaw, boba balls and your choice of base and sauce.

Plant-Based Cashew Cheescake from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort – Just one of many scrumptious plant-based desserts available at Walt Disney World Resort.

What do you think of Disney's new food initiative? Which of these new items sounds the best to you?