Disney World to Make Water Park Access Complimentary for Guests
Disney World Resort guests will get a free day at a water park in 2025.
Disney Parks is adding a great benefit for guests in 2025. This week, the Walt Disney Company announced that everyone who comes to Walt Disney World and stays at one of the Disney hotels will get free access to one of the two water parks on the resort property. Anyone staying at a Disney resort hotel at some point in 2025 will have access to a complimentary water park day, but there is one key restriction.
Not only will you have to be staying on Disney property during your trip, but access to the water park has to happen on the day you check in to your hotel. You'll be able to visit either Disney's Typhoon Lagoon or Disney's Blizzard Beach for that one day.
You don't have to have tickets for the actual Disney Parks in Walt Disney World in order to get the free water park admission, you just need to be booked for a stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel.
Here's the full list of "Important Information" about the free water park access, according to Disney Parks:
- This benefit is exclusive to registered Guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel with a check-in date from January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025. All Guests must be on the room reservation. View eligible Disney Resort hotels.
- This benefit is only on the day of check-in, and is valid for admission to either Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park or Disney's Blizzard Beach water park. Check the park calendar and operating hours closer to your 2025 arrival to plan your check-in day.
- Usage of this benefit is subject to availability.
- At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change.
- Water parks are subject to extended rehabilitation, seasonal, capacity and weather closures, or may close for other reasons.
- Each of our water parks is refurbished annually. These routine maintenance periods are staggered, so our Guests should be able to enjoy at least one water park experience year-round.
- Water park admission is nontransferable, nonrefundable and has no cash value, and excludes activities/events separately priced or not open to the general public.
- Parks, attractions and other offerings subject to availability, closures and change or cancellation without notice or liability. No refund or credit given for any such changes or cancellation. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.