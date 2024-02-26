Disney World to Make Water Park Access Complimentary for Guests

Disney Parks is adding a great benefit for guests in 2025. This week, the Walt Disney Company announced that everyone who comes to Walt Disney World and stays at one of the Disney hotels will get free access to one of the two water parks on the resort property. Anyone staying at a Disney resort hotel at some point in 2025 will have access to a complimentary water park day, but there is one key restriction.

Not only will you have to be staying on Disney property during your trip, but access to the water park has to happen on the day you check in to your hotel. You'll be able to visit either Disney's Typhoon Lagoon or Disney's Blizzard Beach for that one day.

You don't have to have tickets for the actual Disney Parks in Walt Disney World in order to get the free water park admission, you just need to be booked for a stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

Here's the full list of "Important Information" about the free water park access, according to Disney Parks: