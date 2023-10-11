Disneyland and Disney World Parks Raise Prices

Disney is raising the prices at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. A new report from Deadlined sees the entertainment giant preparing for massive investment in their properties in the coming years. Annual pass options for Walt Disney World are going up 1 0%. That brings the total for a year to $1,449. Parking will also see an increase to $30. Over in California, Disneyland guests will see the most expensive daily pass balloon to $194. That's around a 9% increase. Parking will be even more expensive at Disneyland Resort with the daily rate rising to $35. Over the next decade, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Parks head Josh D'Amaro have targeted $60 billion in investment funds.

In a statment to Deadline, a spokesperson offered, "We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer."

During a recent presentation to analysts and investors in Orlando, Florida, the duo advocated for more scale to bring in audiences that might not be completely invested in the Disney brand. That massive influx of cashflow is almost certainly trained on that goal. However, the customers will bear some of that cost as things shift focus to the future of the parks in California and Florida.

Walt Disney World Brings Back All-Day Park Hopper

In true Disney fashion, there is a spoonful of sugar to make the medicine of that price increase go down. The company's blog announced that All-Day Park Hopper access was coming back to Walt Disney World next year. Senior manager of communications, Eric Scott, talked about it on the Disney Parks Blog. A lot of guests had been angling for this addition since it went away. Now, you can visit either park at your leisure, and that's good news for families trying to see it all in one day.

"Big news out of Walt Disney World Resort! Beginning Jan. 9, 2024, guests with a ticket with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass will be able to once again visit another theme park at ANY TIME OF DAY during park hours (subject to capacity limitations)," Scott said on the blog. "As a reminder, since returning in 2021, Park Hopper access has only been available after 2 p.m. each day. Now, there will be no more waiting – YOU can decide when it's time to visit another park."

Disneyland Trying to Expand In California

Back in 2021, Disney unveiled Disneyland Forward, an initiative to add more onto the parks in Los Angeles. The city of Anaheim talked with the company about possible expansion back then and it seems like things are basically moving along the tracks. Whether or not it happens soon is anyone's guess. But, it absolutely feels like the new parts of Disneyland and California Adventure are coming at some point.

The Orange County Business Journal got comment from Disney about "seeking additional square footage or hotel rooms beyond what is currently approved and allowed," apart from simply working, "with the city and community to update our existing approvals to allow for integrated development to be located and built throughout Disney properties."

Disney would go on to say, "We are at the very early stages of this effort with the city, and this multiyear process will include many opportunities for public involvement."

Are you shocked by the price increases? Let us know down in the comments!