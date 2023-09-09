New Pirates of the Caribbean Lounge Announced for Magic Kingdom

This week, a lot of exciting Disney World and Disneyland news came out of Destination 23. It was revealed that locations from Ahsoka are being added to Star Tours, the Hatbox Ghost is finally making his way to the Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion, and more. There was also some news about the fan-favorite ride, Pirates of the Caribbean, which will now have its own lounge at Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom in Florida.

"🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park at @WaltDisneyWorld! This will be a first-of-its-kind experience extending the story of Pirates of the Caribbean. 🏴☠️ #DestinationD23," Disney Parks shared on Instagram. You can check out the post, which includes a fun video tease, below:

Will There Be Another Pirates of the Caribbean Movie?

Craig Mazin, who is best known as the showrunner of HBO's The Last of Us, was working on a new installment in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise before the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild went on strike, which halted most upcoming productions. During a recent chat with LA Times, Mazin discussed the Pirates script he's working on with the first movie's scribe, Ted Elliot. In the interview, Mazin revealed he was worried it would be "too weird" for Disney

"We pitched it and thought there's no way they're buying it, it's too weird. And they did!" Mazin told the paper. "And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone's waiting around."

Will Johnn Depp Return to Pirates of the Caribbean?

While the plot of the next Pirates movie is unknown, there have been reports of a version led by Barbie star Margot Robbie in addition to rumors that Johnny Depp might return to the franchise. During Depp's highly-publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, he was quoted saying there was no amount of money that could get him to return to the franchise. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told ET that he would like to see Depp back as Jack Sparrow.

"We'll see. I would love it. I would love him in the movie. That's all I can tell you," Bruckheimer said.

Are you excited about the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge coming to the Magic Kingdom? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates from Destination 23.