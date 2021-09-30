Disney World is showing off a new look for its famed monorails ahead of its 50th anniversary. Last night, visitors riding Disney’s famed “highway in the sky” system were treated to a surprise. Each monorail now has glowing lights on its undercarriage that match the color of the respective trains. It’s a nice little aesthetic touch that adds an extra touch of magic when returning home from the parks after watching one of the nighttime shows. Disney posted a photo of Monorail Blue on Twitter, and also posted a brief Instagram video that showed both Monorail Blue and Monorail Green in action.

Each Monorail train received a special nighttime enhancement for the 50th anniversary with the addition of glowing lights that match each train’s color, spreading magic everywhere the Monorail runs across @WaltDisneyWorld Resort during the 18-month celebration. 🚝 #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/OoUcHkjOal — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 30, 2021

The Walt Disney World Monorail system is the second most-used monorail system in the world and provides daily service between Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, the Transportation and Ticket Center, and several Disney resorts. In total, Walt Disney World operates a total of 12 different monorail trains, all of which are automated. While the monorail trains have pilots, they simply monitor the system in case of emergency. While the monorail system is primarily a means of transportation to get guests to and from the various parks, the monorails is also one of the most iconic parts of Disney World and has a substantial fanbase. Disney regularly releases merchandise featuring the monorails, ranging from t-shirts to full operational models.

Disney World’s 50th Anniversary formally kicks off on October 1st and all four parks at the resort are gearing up to celebrate with new rides, new shows, and new attractions. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also debuting a brand new “Beacons of Magic” glowup for the iconic elements of the park to provide fans with unforgettable views of some of Disney’s most iconic landmarks. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom and the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT. Several classic shows closed down during the COVID pandemic are also reopening. All four parks have also received an extensive makeover, with 50th anniversary banners and decorations placed throughout the parks.