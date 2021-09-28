Disney World could be reopening one of Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s longest-running shows. Walt Disney World News Today reports that the cast and crew for Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has reportedly been called back to work, with rehearsals beginning in mid-October. Almost all of Disney World’s shows were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and most have yet to reopen. However, some shows such as Beauty & the Beast – Live on Stage have recently returned to outdoor venues, and it seems that Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (which also takes place in a covered but outdoor amphitheater) could soon be joining them. Walt Disney World News Today predicts that the show will return later this year or in early 2022.

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular first opened in August 1989, just a few months after Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened as Disney-MGM Studios Park. The show features stunt actors reenacting various stunts from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, with several scenes such as the iconic boulder chase recreated on stage. Over the course of the show, some of the stunts are explained to the audience and several audience members (and a cast member posing as an audience member) are chosen to “participate” in a scene. The show is the only Indiana Jones attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, although several other Disney parks have more elaborate Indiana Jones rides.

Disney World is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary later this week. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary formally kicks off on October 1st and all four parks at the resort are gearing up to celebrate with new rides, new shows, and new attractions. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also launching several new rides, starting with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new Space 220 restaurant at EPCOT and the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom. All four parks have also received an extensive makeover, with 50th anniversary banners and decorations placed throughout the parks.