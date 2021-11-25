Disney World’s Fastest Ride Just Got an Amazing Makeover

If you’ve been to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disney World Resort at all over the past year, you probably noticed that one of its most thrilling rides was looking a little different. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith is not only known for its high speed flips and blaring Steven Tyler vocals, but also for the enormous guitar that greets guests as they approach the attraction. For a while now, that guitar has been covered up and closed off as Disney worked to refurbish it and have it looking brand new. That process is finally complete.

This week, Disney dropped the covers and showed off the guitar’s updated look. The red color on the guitar pops and the chrome is even shinier, making it look almost brand new. The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram account posted some photos of the new guitar on Tuesday. Take a look!

“Recently, the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith covers were dropped revealing the dazzling refurbishment of everyone’s favorite guitar at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at [Walt Disney World] Resort,” reads the post. “After weeks of preparation, body work and some fresh paint, the iconic guitar has been restored to look better than ever and keep our fans rocking on. Thanks to our rock stars from the Florida Design & Show Quality team!”

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster takes fans on a speeding drive through downtown Los Angeles as they try to make it to an Aerosmith concert. The strings on the guitar out front actually wind out into roller coaster tracks, mimicking the experience inside.

The ride first opened more than two decades ago, in the summer of 1999, and it features a video of the Aerosmith band members that acts as an introduction to the experience.

Disney opened two Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster attractions, but only the one in Walt Disney World remains focused on Aerosmith. A version of the ride was opened in Disneyland Paris in 2002, three years after the original Disney World attraction opened. However, in 2019, Disneyland Paris closed its coaster, revealing plans to renovate it and theme it around Iron Man and Marvel’s other Avengers heroes. There have been no such plans announced for the Disney World ride just yet.

What do you think of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s new look? Do you think Disney World’s version of the ride will end up becoming a Marvel attraction? Let us know in the comments!