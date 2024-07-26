EA Sports FC 24: All Players in FUTTIES Batch 2

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off the second week of Futties in Ultimate Team today, adding a ton of new content to the game. The main course is the latest promo team in packs that feature boosted cards for fan favorites like Pele, Caroline Hansen, and many more. There are also several new Squad Building Challenges, Objectives, and Evolutions to complete. However, one of the more exciting additions is the re-release of hundreds of cards from previous promos. EA Sports FC 24 doesn’t make it easy to see all the cards included in this drop, but we’ve compiled the full list of re-released cards.

All Players in Futties Batch 2 in EA FC 24

Here is every player in Futties Batch 2. EA will likely drop a third batch next week, so these cards will only be available through August 2nd.

FUT Birthday Icon Pele – 97 OVR

Team of the Year Caroline Hansen – 97 OVR

TOTS Plus Lionel Messi – 97 OVR

TOTS Lautaro Martinez – 97 OVR

TOTS Lauren James – 97 OVR

TOTS Kylian Mbappe – 97 OVR

Euro PTG Jan Oblak – 96 OVR

TOTS Plus Khadija Shaw – 96 OVR

Euro PTG Dani Olmo – 96 OVR

TOTS Vitinha – 96 OVR

TOTY Virgil van Dijk – 96 OVR

TOTY Jude Bellingham – 96 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Kolo Muani – 96 OVR

TOTS Moments Neymar – 96 OVR

TOTS Antoine Griezmann – 96 OVR

Copa PTG Tyler Adams – 95 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Kevin Danso – 95 OVR

Euro MYM Joao Neves – 95 OVR

Euro PTG Marcel Sabitzer – 95 OVR

TOTY Alisson – 95 OVR

Euro MYM Aurelien Tchouameni – 95 OVR

TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo – 95 OVR

TOTS Plus Debinha – 95 OVR

TOTY Rodri – 95 OVR

Euro PTG Deniz Undav – 95 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Andrea Pirlo – 94 OVR

TOTS Jonathan Tah – 94 OVR

Euro MYM PLus Salih Ozcan – 94 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Davide Frattesi – 94 OVR

TOTS Niamh Charles – 94 OVR

UCL RTTK Robert Lewandowski – 94 OVR

FUT Birhtday Icon Camille Abily – 94 OVR

Euro PTG Milan Skriniar – 94 OVR

Copa MYM Weston McKennie – 94 OVR

TOTS Moments Khephren Thuram – 94 OVR

Copa MYM Alistair Johnston – 94 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Armando Broja – 94 OVR

Golazo Icon Jairzinho – 94 OVR

TOTS Plus Viktor Gyokeres – 94 OVR

TOTS Marie Katoto – 94 OVR

TOTS Moments Dayot Upamecano – 94 OVR

TOTS Moments Luis Diaz – 94 OVR

TOTS Moments N’Golo Kante – 94 OVR

TOTY Jeremie Frimpong – 94 OVR

TOTS Heung Min Son – 94 OVR

Copa MYM Gabriel Suazo – 93 OVR

Golazo Icon Kaka – 93 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Maximillian Mittelstadt – 93 OVR

Golazo Hero Gianluca Vialli – 93 OVR

Copa MYM Manuel Ugarte – 93 OVR

Golazo Hero Dimitar Berbatov – 93 OVR

Live TOTS Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 93 OVR

Live TOTS Allan Saint-Maximin – 93 OVR

TOTS Plus Ewa Pajor – 93 OVR

TOTY HM Harry Kane – 93 OVR

TOTS Moments Melvine Malard – 93 OVR

Euro PTG Dusan Vlahovic – 93 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Raul – 92 OVR

TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm – 92 OVR

Copa PTG Michail Antonio – 92 OVR

TOTS Alix Garcia – 92 OVR

Copa PTG Ariel Lassiter – 92 OVR

UCL RTTK Victor Osimhen – 92 OVR

Copa MYM Jorge Sanchez – 92 OVR

Copa PTG Edson Alvarez – 92 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Alexander Bah – 92 OVR

Euro PTG Nicola Zalewski – 92 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Lucio – 92 OVR

TOTS Tiago Santos – 92 OVR

TOTS Plus Natasha Kowalski – 92 OVR

TOTS Plus Salem Al Dawsari – 92 OVR

Golazo Icon Gary Lineker – 92 OVR

TOTS Moments Christopher Nkunku – 92 OVR

TOTS Moments Martin Prieto – 92 OVR

Golazo Hero Tomas Rosicky – 92 OVR

Golazo Icon Ashley Cole – 92 OVR

TOTY HM Kadidiatou Diani – 92 OVR

Live TOTS Dominik Szoboszlai – 92 OVR

TOTS Alexis Mac Allister – 92 OVR

TOTS Plus Crysencio Summerville – 92 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Georges Mikautadze – 92 OVR

Live TOTS Cristian Romero – 92 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Ruud van Nistelrooy – 91 OVR

TOTY Icon Xavi – 91 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Javier Mascherano – 91 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Hugo Sanchez – 91 OVR

Euro MYM Vaclav Cerny – 91 OVR

Copa MYM Jhonder Cadiz – 91 OVR

TOTS Plus Marcel Hartel – 91 OVR

Euro PTG Sasa Lukic – 91 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Laurent Blanc – 91 OVR

UCL RTTK Bukayo Saka – 91 OVR

Euro MYM Plus Robert Bozenik – 91 OVR

TOTS Sebastian Nanasi – 91 OVR

TOTS Moments Alessia Russo – 91 OVR

Golazo Icon Robin van Persie – 91 OVR

Golazo Hero Robbie Keane – 91 OVR

TOTS Jan Vertonghen – 91 OVR

Live TOTS Nicolas Otamendi – 91 OVR

Fantasy FC Iago Aspas – 91 OVR

FUT Birthday Casemiro – 91 OVR

TOTS Benjamin White – 91 OVR

FUT Birthday Icon Miroslav Klose – 91 OVR

Euro PTG Attila Szalai – 91 OVR

TOTS Plus Kinga Szemik – 91 OVR

TOTS Moments Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 91 OVR

TOTS Moments Jean-Clair Todibo – 91 OVR

Fantasy FC Hero Rudi Voller – 90 OVR

Champions League Hroe Abedi Pele – 90 OVR

TOTS Waldemar Anton – 90 OVR

Thunderstruck Kim Little – 90 OVR

Fantasy FC Omas Marmoush – 90 OVR

TOTS Moments Rosemonde Kouassi – 90 OVR

TOTS Plus Denis Bouanga – 90 OVR

FUT Birthday Eder Militao – 90 OVR

TOTS Plus Sergino Dest – 90 OVR

TOTS Riccardo Calafiori – 90 OVR

FUT Birthday Diogo Jota – 90 OVR

Winter Wildcards Icon Juan Roman Riquelme – 89 OVR

Champions League Hero Paulo Futre – 89 OVR

TOTS Moments Jeremiah St. Juste – 89 OVR

Future Stars Harvey Elliot – 89 OVR

Champions League Hero Vincent Kompany – 89 OVR

Future Stars Arda Guler – 89 OVR

Fantasy FC Lisa Karl – 89 OVR

Future Stars Rasmus Hojlund – 89 OVR

FC Versus Fire Lukas Hradecky – 88 OVR

FC Versus Fire Ashley Lawerence – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Tijjani Reijnders – 88 OVR

TOTS Strahinja Pavlovic – 88 OVR

TOTY HM Trent Alexander-Arnold – 88 OVR

Future Stars Joshua Zirkzee – 88 OVR

TOTS Levent Mercan – 88 OVR

FUT Birthday Giacomo Raspadori – 88 OVR

Trailblazers Joao Cancelo – 88 OVR

Champions League Hero Lars Ricken – 87 OVR

Thunderstruck Juan Cuadrado – 87 OVR

Thunderstruck Joe Gomez – 87 OVR

Thunderstruck Bremer – 87 OVR

FUT Birthday Florian Kainz – 87 OVR

FUT Birthday Anton Stach – 87 OVR

Thunderstruck Samuel Umtiti – 86 OVR

Thunderstruck Emre Can – 86 OVR

Thunderstruck Kieran Tierney – 86 OVR

Trailblazers Jules Kounde – 86 OVR

Future Stars Enzo Millot – 86 OVR

Future Stars Luca Netz – 86 OVR

Future Stars Jakub Kiwior – 86 OVR

Trailblazers Jordan Henderson – 85 OVR

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.