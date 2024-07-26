EA Sports FC 24: All Players in FUTTIES Batch 2

EA Sports FC 24 kicked off the second week of Futties in Ultimate Team today, adding a ton of new content to the game. The main course is the latest promo team in packs that feature boosted cards for fan favorites like Pele, Caroline Hansen, and many more. There are also several new Squad Building Challenges, Objectives, and Evolutions to complete. However, one of the more exciting additions is the re-release of hundreds of cards from previous promos. EA Sports FC 24 doesn’t make it easy to see all the cards included in this drop, but we’ve compiled the full list of re-released cards.
All Players in Futties Batch 2 in EA FC 24
Here is every player in Futties Batch 2. EA will likely drop a third batch next week, so these cards will only be available through August 2nd.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- FUT Birthday Icon Pele – 97 OVR
- Team of the Year Caroline Hansen – 97 OVR
- TOTS Plus Lionel Messi – 97 OVR
- TOTS Lautaro Martinez – 97 OVR
- TOTS Lauren James – 97 OVR
- TOTS Kylian Mbappe – 97 OVR
- Euro PTG Jan Oblak – 96 OVR
- TOTS Plus Khadija Shaw – 96 OVR
- Euro PTG Dani Olmo – 96 OVR
- TOTS Vitinha – 96 OVR
- TOTY Virgil van Dijk – 96 OVR
- TOTY Jude Bellingham – 96 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Kolo Muani – 96 OVR
- TOTS Moments Neymar – 96 OVR
- TOTS Antoine Griezmann – 96 OVR
- Copa PTG Tyler Adams – 95 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Kevin Danso – 95 OVR
- Euro MYM Joao Neves – 95 OVR
- Euro PTG Marcel Sabitzer – 95 OVR
- TOTY Alisson – 95 OVR
- Euro MYM Aurelien Tchouameni – 95 OVR
- TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo – 95 OVR
- TOTS Plus Debinha – 95 OVR
- TOTY Rodri – 95 OVR
- Euro PTG Deniz Undav – 95 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Andrea Pirlo – 94 OVR
- TOTS Jonathan Tah – 94 OVR
- Euro MYM PLus Salih Ozcan – 94 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Davide Frattesi – 94 OVR
- TOTS Niamh Charles – 94 OVR
- UCL RTTK Robert Lewandowski – 94 OVR
- FUT Birhtday Icon Camille Abily – 94 OVR
- Euro PTG Milan Skriniar – 94 OVR
- Copa MYM Weston McKennie – 94 OVR
- TOTS Moments Khephren Thuram – 94 OVR
- Copa MYM Alistair Johnston – 94 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Armando Broja – 94 OVR
- Golazo Icon Jairzinho – 94 OVR
- TOTS Plus Viktor Gyokeres – 94 OVR
- TOTS Marie Katoto – 94 OVR
- TOTS Moments Dayot Upamecano – 94 OVR
- TOTS Moments Luis Diaz – 94 OVR
- TOTS Moments N’Golo Kante – 94 OVR
- TOTY Jeremie Frimpong – 94 OVR
- TOTS Heung Min Son – 94 OVR
- Copa MYM Gabriel Suazo – 93 OVR
- Golazo Icon Kaka – 93 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Maximillian Mittelstadt – 93 OVR
- Golazo Hero Gianluca Vialli – 93 OVR
- Copa MYM Manuel Ugarte – 93 OVR
- Golazo Hero Dimitar Berbatov – 93 OVR
- Live TOTS Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 93 OVR
- Live TOTS Allan Saint-Maximin – 93 OVR
- TOTS Plus Ewa Pajor – 93 OVR
- TOTY HM Harry Kane – 93 OVR
- TOTS Moments Melvine Malard – 93 OVR
- Euro PTG Dusan Vlahovic – 93 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Raul – 92 OVR
- TOTY Icon Philipp Lahm – 92 OVR
- Copa PTG Michail Antonio – 92 OVR
- TOTS Alix Garcia – 92 OVR
- Copa PTG Ariel Lassiter – 92 OVR
- UCL RTTK Victor Osimhen – 92 OVR
- Copa MYM Jorge Sanchez – 92 OVR
- Copa PTG Edson Alvarez – 92 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Alexander Bah – 92 OVR
- Euro PTG Nicola Zalewski – 92 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Lucio – 92 OVR
- TOTS Tiago Santos – 92 OVR
- TOTS Plus Natasha Kowalski – 92 OVR
- TOTS Plus Salem Al Dawsari – 92 OVR
- Golazo Icon Gary Lineker – 92 OVR
- TOTS Moments Christopher Nkunku – 92 OVR
- TOTS Moments Martin Prieto – 92 OVR
- Golazo Hero Tomas Rosicky – 92 OVR
- Golazo Icon Ashley Cole – 92 OVR
- TOTY HM Kadidiatou Diani – 92 OVR
- Live TOTS Dominik Szoboszlai – 92 OVR
- TOTS Alexis Mac Allister – 92 OVR
- TOTS Plus Crysencio Summerville – 92 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Georges Mikautadze – 92 OVR
- Live TOTS Cristian Romero – 92 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Ruud van Nistelrooy – 91 OVR
- TOTY Icon Xavi – 91 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Javier Mascherano – 91 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Hugo Sanchez – 91 OVR
- Euro MYM Vaclav Cerny – 91 OVR
- Copa MYM Jhonder Cadiz – 91 OVR
- TOTS Plus Marcel Hartel – 91 OVR
- Euro PTG Sasa Lukic – 91 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Laurent Blanc – 91 OVR
- UCL RTTK Bukayo Saka – 91 OVR
- Euro MYM Plus Robert Bozenik – 91 OVR
- TOTS Sebastian Nanasi – 91 OVR
- TOTS Moments Alessia Russo – 91 OVR
- Golazo Icon Robin van Persie – 91 OVR
- Golazo Hero Robbie Keane – 91 OVR
- TOTS Jan Vertonghen – 91 OVR
- Live TOTS Nicolas Otamendi – 91 OVR
- Fantasy FC Iago Aspas – 91 OVR
- FUT Birthday Casemiro – 91 OVR
- TOTS Benjamin White – 91 OVR
- FUT Birthday Icon Miroslav Klose – 91 OVR
- Euro PTG Attila Szalai – 91 OVR
- TOTS Plus Kinga Szemik – 91 OVR
- TOTS Moments Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 91 OVR
- TOTS Moments Jean-Clair Todibo – 91 OVR
- Fantasy FC Hero Rudi Voller – 90 OVR
- Champions League Hroe Abedi Pele – 90 OVR
- TOTS Waldemar Anton – 90 OVR
- Thunderstruck Kim Little – 90 OVR
- Fantasy FC Omas Marmoush – 90 OVR
- TOTS Moments Rosemonde Kouassi – 90 OVR
- TOTS Plus Denis Bouanga – 90 OVR
- FUT Birthday Eder Militao – 90 OVR
- TOTS Plus Sergino Dest – 90 OVR
- TOTS Riccardo Calafiori – 90 OVR
- FUT Birthday Diogo Jota – 90 OVR
- Winter Wildcards Icon Juan Roman Riquelme – 89 OVR
- Champions League Hero Paulo Futre – 89 OVR
- TOTS Moments Jeremiah St. Juste – 89 OVR
- Future Stars Harvey Elliot – 89 OVR
- Champions League Hero Vincent Kompany – 89 OVR
- Future Stars Arda Guler – 89 OVR
- Fantasy FC Lisa Karl – 89 OVR
- Future Stars Rasmus Hojlund – 89 OVR
- FC Versus Fire Lukas Hradecky – 88 OVR
- FC Versus Fire Ashley Lawerence – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Tijjani Reijnders – 88 OVR
- TOTS Strahinja Pavlovic – 88 OVR
- TOTY HM Trent Alexander-Arnold – 88 OVR
- Future Stars Joshua Zirkzee – 88 OVR
- TOTS Levent Mercan – 88 OVR
- FUT Birthday Giacomo Raspadori – 88 OVR
- Trailblazers Joao Cancelo – 88 OVR
- Champions League Hero Lars Ricken – 87 OVR
- Thunderstruck Juan Cuadrado – 87 OVR
- Thunderstruck Joe Gomez – 87 OVR
- Thunderstruck Bremer – 87 OVR
- FUT Birthday Florian Kainz – 87 OVR
- FUT Birthday Anton Stach – 87 OVR
- Thunderstruck Samuel Umtiti – 86 OVR
- Thunderstruck Emre Can – 86 OVR
- Thunderstruck Kieran Tierney – 86 OVR
- Trailblazers Jules Kounde – 86 OVR
- Future Stars Enzo Millot – 86 OVR
- Future Stars Luca Netz – 86 OVR
- Future Stars Jakub Kiwior – 86 OVR
- Trailblazers Jordan Henderson – 85 OVR
EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.